Mangal Gochar 2026: Mars’ transit in Aries may bring major fortune shifts for these zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Mars has now shifted into Aries, and astrologers believe this transit is going to affect all 12 zodiac signs in different ways. The planetary movement took place on May 11 at 12:38 pm, and Mars will remain in Aries till June 21 before moving into Venus’ sign.

In astrology, Mars is associated with energy, courage and strength. A strong Mars in the birth chart is believed to make a person fearless and powerful. But if the planet is weak or negatively placed, it can push a person towards conflict, aggression or unhealthy behaviour. Astrologers also link an afflicted Mars with problems related to the eyes and joints. Here’s a look at how this Mars transit may affect each zodiac sign, along with remedies suggested for reducing its negative effects.

Aries

Mars is now transiting your first house, which is connected to the body and personality. Because of this movement, your words may carry more influence during this period. People are likely to take you more seriously. Respect and social recognition may also improve. Astrologers say your children could benefit from legal or court-related matters during this time.

Taurus

Mars has entered your twelfth house, which is linked to expenses and comfort. Till June 20, your financial situation is expected to stay stable and comfortable. You may also end up spending more on luxury or personal comfort. Enemies or rivals are unlikely to create major trouble for you during this phase.

Gemini

Mars is transiting your eleventh house, which is associated with income and fulfilment of desires. This transit could increase your earnings. Financial support from parents is also likely. Your spiritual side may become stronger and one of your long-pending wishes could finally get fulfilled. People connected to animal husbandry or business may especially see gains during this time.

Cancer

Mars has moved into your tenth house, linked to career, authority and father figures. You may need to put in extra effort to achieve success at work during this period. Your father may also need to pay closer attention to his professional responsibilities. Astrologers are also advising extra care when it comes to gold jewellery at home.

Leo

Mars is now in your ninth house, which is connected to luck and fortune. Because of this transit, things may not move as smoothly as expected. Work may take longer than planned and you could have to put in extra effort to build comfort and stability in life.

Virgo

Mars has entered your eighth house, which is linked to longevity and hidden matters. This transit may help you receive the full reward of your hard work. Astrologers also believe opponents or rivals may struggle to defeat you during this phase.

Libra

Mars is transiting your seventh house, which is connected to marriage and partnerships. According to astrology, when Mars moves through the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house, a person is temporarily considered “Manglik”. Because of this transit, Libra natives may remain temporarily Manglik till June 20.

Astrologers suggest married people should check whether their partner’s chart is also experiencing a similar Mars placement. If not, remedies are recommended to reduce negative effects. One suggested remedy is offering sweets to your aunt or sister and seeking their blessings till June 20.

Scorpio

Mars is now moving through your sixth house, linked to friends, enemies and health. You may receive strong support from friends during this period. Work may feel smoother and more manageable. Business-related gains are also possible. If you enjoy writing, your creative and writing abilities could become sharper during this time. Astrologers suggest gifting something to a young girl, including your own daughter if you have one, to maintain Mars’ positive effects.

Sagittarius

Mars has entered your fifth house, which is associated with children, wisdom, studies and romance. Students are likely to perform well in education and competitive exams. Support and happiness from children are also indicated. Your decision-making ability may stay strong and romantic relationships are expected to remain stable. Astrologers recommend keeping water beside your bed at night and pouring it at the roots of a plant the next morning as a remedy for maintaining positive results.

Capricorn

Mars is transiting your fourth house, linked to property, vehicles, home and mother. Support from your mother may help you complete important tasks. However, matters related to property, vehicles or buying a home could still take some more time to move forward properly.

Aquarius

Mars has moved into your third house, which is connected to courage, siblings and reputation. Support from brothers and sisters is likely during this phase. Your communication skills may also leave a stronger impression on others. Work is expected to get completed on time and your health may stay stable too. Astrologers suggest gifting something to your elder brother to strengthen positive outcomes.

Pisces

Mars is transiting your second house, associated with wealth and behaviour. Financial gains through hard work are likely during this period. Relationships with in-laws may stay positive and there are signs of stability in food and resources as well. Bonds with elder brothers are also expected to remain good. Astrologers advise continuing to contribute towards religious or spiritual activities to maintain Mars’ favourable effects.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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