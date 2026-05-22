Mangal Ki Drishti: Mars’ influence may bring career growth and sudden changes for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, Mars is considered one of the most powerful and aggressive planets. It is linked with energy, courage, ambition and action. But along with that, Mars is also known for creating pressure, conflicts and sudden intensity in life depending on where its influence falls.

Right now, Mars is positioned in Aries and will remain there until June 21. From Aries, Mars is casting its fourth aspect on Cancer, seventh aspect on Libra and eighth aspect on Scorpio. According to astrology, these three zodiac signs may experience noticeable changes in career, health, finances and personal life because of Mars’ influence during this period.

Cancer

Mars is currently casting its fourth aspect on Cancer. In astrology, the fourth aspect of Mars is believed to increase energy levels but can also bring certain struggles or pressure alongside it.

For Cancer natives, this period may make people slightly stricter or more serious in their behaviour. Concerns related to the future may stay on the mind, and many natives could end up working extremely hard during this phase.

The positive side is that career-related results may turn out quite strong. There are chances of receiving good outcomes at work after consistent effort. Some Cancer natives may also see improvement in immunity and overall resistance to illnesses.

There are possibilities of purchasing land or property as well. For students too, the phase looks favourable, although success is likely to come only after proper hard work. Overall, Mars’ fourth aspect is considered mostly beneficial for Cancer natives.

Libra

Mars is casting its seventh aspect on Libra. Astrologers believe this aspect increases ambition and courage, making people more driven towards their goals.

For Libra natives, business-related matters may improve during this time. Some people could plan business expansion, while those working in fields like police services, defence, engineering and similar professions may also benefit.

At the same time, the seventh aspect of Mars is not considered especially favourable for married life. Because of that, Libra natives may need to handle relationships carefully and avoid unnecessary arguments or conflicts with partners.

People involved in social work may feel more energetic and active. Some natives may also participate in adventurous activities during this period. However, health-related caution is still advised.

Scorpio

Mars’ eighth aspect is usually considered the most intense and aggressive among all its aspects. Because of this influence, sudden changes may start appearing in life.

Since Mars itself rules Scorpio, natives of this sign may experience both positive and difficult results together during this phase.

Astrologers say Scorpio natives should avoid getting involved in unnecessary social disputes or arguments. Staying away from office politics may also prove beneficial.

On the financial side, some people may recover hidden money or funds that had been stuck for a long time. Since the eighth aspect is also linked with transformation, chances of relocation or job changes are possible too.

Interest in occult sciences and hidden subjects may increase among Scorpio natives during this period. However, proper attention towards health will remain important. Extra caution while driving vehicles is also advised.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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