Horoscope Today, May 22, 2026: Career, love, money and health predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is Friday, the seventh day (Saptami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. The Saptami Tithi will continue throughout the day and night and will end tomorrow at 5:05 AM. Today, the Vriddhi Yoga will remain until 8:19 AM, after which Dhruva Yoga will begin. Also, the Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain until 2:08 AM late night. In this context, let’s find out the horoscope for 22 May 2026 from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

It will be a favourable day for Aries natives. Many of your plans will be completed on time. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. You may achieve great success in your workplace. With your energy, you will accomplish a lot. In difficult situations, you will easily receive help from some people. You will feel enthusiastic about a task today, and it will be completed smoothly and on time. Your material comforts and resources will increase. You will meet old friends. You will receive support from your life partner. Planned tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day for Taurus sign. You should avoid taking on any major or unusual tasks today. Try to resolve matters through conversation and peace. You may also feel sensitive. You will spend more time with family members. You may reflect on certain matters today. The day will be good for students. The result of a competitive exam may come in your favour. Those associated with sports in this sign will remain busy in their practice today.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be full of confidence for people associated with zodiac sign Gemini. Businesspeople of this sign may gain financially. Office work may get completed more easily than usual. Your boss may be pleased with your performance and may give you a nice gift. You will gain happiness from your children. You will try to fulfil the needs of others. People may be impressed by your energy. You may feel inclined towards starting something new and will work with enthusiasm.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for Cancer natives. You may plan an outing with friends. You will feel healthy and fit. The day is especially good for those in marketing. Happiness and prosperity will increase in your family. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. You will receive support from senior officers at work. You may also work on new ideas. You will try your best to understand your spouse’s feelings, which will increase sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

You should avoid getting entangled in past matters. Avoid getting angry over small things, otherwise some people may oppose you. There is a possibility of meeting influential people. You may receive new advice regarding investments. You will create a positive image in the eyes of others. The day is good for computer students. You will receive support from your spouse in project work, which will help in future success.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

All tasks may be completed as per your wishes. However, excessive concentration may cause some trouble. You may get opportunities for entertainment. You may receive good news related to your children. You should control your speech. Avoid being overly stubborn about anything. You may participate in social activities.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

It will be a wonderful day for Libra natives. Businesspeople of this sign may earn more profit than expected. You will get opportunities to express your opinions at the workplace. Others will be impressed by your plans. Your financial condition will be strong. It is an excellent day for lovers. Family members will be supportive. Those in sales and marketing may get golden opportunities for progress. You will also remain inclined towards religious and spiritual activities. Students may consider learning computer courses.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Pending tasks may get completed. You may get new opportunities. Teamwork will bring good success. Your mind will remain happy. You may try to learn a new skill. You may earn good profit in business. Those involved in online business may receive a large order today. Do not share your important matters with anyone. A decision taken on your mother’s advice will prove beneficial in the future.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

It will bring golden moments for Sagittarius natives. People associated with literature may receive good news. You will establish new milestones in your career. Advice from your spouse will be beneficial in some work. You may plan to go to a movie with friends. You may be appreciated at the office, which will make you happy. Those in the film industry may get good offers. Lawyers will have a good day. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may hesitate to take on new responsibilities. Your responsibilities may increase. However, your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Material comforts will increase. Your interest in arts and literature will grow. You may plan to start a new business under your parents’ guidance. Friends may help you in important tasks, strengthening friendships.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a wonderful day for Aquarians. Your marital relationships will become sweeter. Routine work may bring benefits. You may consider investing in business. You will get several new opportunities. You will be ready to help others. There will be gains in the family. Creative work will be beneficial. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your financial position. If you plan to travel, take care of your belongings. Work pressure may keep you busy at the job.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for Pisces natives. With the help of some people, your tasks may get completed. You may receive good news. Your spouse will try to understand you and may also seek your advice in some work. You will try to understand people’s needs. You may be given some new responsibilities. Your financial condition will remain good. You will spend pleasant time with family members, and there may be a cheerful atmosphere at home due to the arrival of guests.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)