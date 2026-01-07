Makar Sankranti 2026 horoscope: These zodiac signs will benefit the most As the Sun enters Capricorn on Makar Sankranti 2026, several zodiac signs may see growth in career, finances and opportunities. Here’s a look at the horoscope highlights.

Makar Sankranti 2026 Horoscope: The day of Makar Sankranti is considered very auspicious. On this day, the Sun God enters Capricorn, the zodiac sign of his son, from Sagittarius.



With the Sun's transit into Capricorn, auspicious and propitious activities begin. Furthermore, on this day, the Sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayana).



'Uttarayana' means the Sun's movement towards the north. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from this change in the Sun's position.

Makar Sankranti 2026 horoscope highlights

Aries horoscope on Makar Sankranti 2026

For Aries natives, the Sun's northward journey will prove to be very auspicious. You will start achieving success in your endeavors. Rahu might try to create some minor problems, but you will overcome every difficulty with your wisdom. There are indications of an increase in wealth and prosperity.

Taurus horoscope on Makar Sankranti 2026

For Taurus natives, the Sun's northward journey will also prove beneficial. Your financial situation will improve. You will get desired results in your job. You will also perform well in business. Your sources of income will increase. There are strong chances of getting a new job.

Cancer horoscope on Makar Sankranti 2026

The fortunes of Cancer natives will also shine from Makar Sankranti onwards. You will achieve success in whatever you undertake. You may get a good opportunity to travel abroad. Significant success is expected in some work. You can start a new venture.

Leo horoscope on Makar Sankranti 2026

For Leo natives, a good time will begin from Makar Sankranti. The Sun's movement will bring you great benefits. You will achieve success in every task, and you may also receive new job offers. You might consider starting a new business with a friend. Overall, a good time is ahead for you.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)

