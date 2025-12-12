Guru–Shani energy shift in 2026: These 5 zodiac signs will see major success Astrologers say 2026 will bring major opportunities and positive breakthroughs for five zodiac signs as Jupiter becomes the ruler of the year, supported by Saturn and the Sun’s harmonious energy.

As we conclude 2025 and get ready to enter 2026, there will be an intense shift in planetary energy, as predicted by astrologers. Jupiter will soon be marked as the ruler of the year 2026, and as per Vedic astrology, it will result in instances of wisdom, opportunities, and abundance. Also making 2026 more auspicious would be the presence of supportive energy from the planets Saturn and Sun, indicating a perfect alignment associated with an astonishing amount of success for some zodiac signs.

As per Drik Panchang, Saturn will not change signs in 2026 and will be present in Pisces for the whole year. Because Jupiter will be ruling and will be having a friendly relationship with Saturn and the Sun, five Zodiac signs will have a very lucky year, as predicted by astrologers.

Five zodiac signs that will be lucky in 2026

1. Aries

Aries will have a lot of opportunities in 2026. Aspiring youngsters planning higher studies will get breakthroughs. Entrepreneurs will get surprise developments, and professionals will get new assignments and projects. Their money matters will improve, and they might have opportunities to travel abroad as well. Aries natives will have a year that enhances their confidence, developments, and health.

2. Taurus

Taurus will be able to enter into large business deals and thus improve their earnings and confidence. A raise at work is also on the cards, and they will gain prestige due to Jupiter’s favour. Family life will be quite pleasant, and they will receive surprise money boosts. It will be a year of stability and happiness.

3. Cancer

Cancerians will receive some new business opportunities and ample senior support at their workplace. Promotion at the job and good opportunities for monetary gains are also predicted. If a global travel plan is being made, then 2026 will be the year. Expect some mental stability and relief as Jupiter and the Sun will be opposite each other.

4. Virgo

Virgos will enjoy a relatively smooth professional life in 2026. Their efforts will be recognised, and business ventures or large contracts will be achieved. Their family relationships will improve, and they will remain healthy. Thus, Virgos will have a well-balanced and fruitful year.

5. Sagittarius

The people born under the sign of Sagittarius will be able to make progress not only in professional matters but also in business. Their investments will generate good profits, and they will receive opportunities to travel. The energies of Jupiter and the Sun will help you achieve money, prestige, and recognition. The support of family members will make everything even more pleasant.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)