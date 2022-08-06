Libra Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): This week will be fantastic for you, just focus on your work

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASTROAMIGO Libra zodiac sign

Libra Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): Gear up yourself for the new challenges this week and also for the good news. If you are a Libra, you should be careful about your work life as it may be directly connected to your energies. You will also see some positive changes in your personal life which may result in a good relationship with your parents. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that this week will bring positive results for you and you will have a great week ahead. Read more about it below.

Daruwalla says you will experience a positive shift in your partner’s behaviour that you have been wanting for a long time. Your business is doing better than in the past few weeks. This week is fantastic for you. You’re a fireball of energy. As the sun is working against your sign, expect a lot of overwhelming emotion this week. This will make it hard to focus on work or the new prospect. Learn what works for you in calming your energies.

