Kumbh Rashifal [2025–2027]: Shani Sade Sati brings prosperity, growth and relief for Aquarius The final phase of Aquarius Shani Sade Sati (2025–2027) is auspicious with Saturn’s silver feet, bringing growth, promotions, wealth, and career stability.

Astrology indicates that the Aquarius people are currently experiencing the final stage of Shani Sade Sati, which will conclude on June 3, 2027. However, because Saturn is moving with silver feet in Aquarius, this Shani Sade Sati phase will prove to be very auspicious for Aquarius individuals.

It is known as the silver feet of Saturn when Shani Dev transits in the second, fifth, or ninth house from the sign of birth.

Considered highly auspicious, this foot brings with it a sudden increase in wealth, as well as more comforts, business success, promotions, and new revenue streams. Find out how Aquarius people will fare over the next two years.

Aquarius Shani Sade Sati 2025 to 2027: Final phase overview

The third phase of Sade Sati is usually less painful than the first two phases, and Saturn also has a silver pedestal on it. So this time has brought relief and stability for Aquarius. During this time, your financial condition will be good, and you will get benefits in property-related matters. If you have been dreaming of buying property or a car for a long time, then it can be fulfilled. New sources of income can be created. Stuck money will be received, and the investment will benefit.

However, it will be necessary to control expenses during this period because unnecessary expenses increase significantly in the third phase of Sade Sati. From 2025 to 2027, Aquarius people will have a strong possibility of promotion in their job, a salary hike and profit in business. You will get strong benefits from the stock market or long-term investment.

Remedies to strengthen Saturn’s blessings

During this period, Aquarius natives should donate black sesame seeds, black urad, or black clothes or shoes to increase the auspicious effects of Saturn. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand or Bajrang Baan on Saturday. Offer water and Belpatra on the Shivling on Monday. On Saturday, light an oil lamp under the Peepal tree and circumambulate the tree.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)