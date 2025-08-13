Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Rare yogas to bring big luck for these signs This Janmashtami 2025 brings rare yogas and special blessings for 3 zodiac signs. See if yours is among the lucky ones Lord Krishna will favour.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16, 2025. Budhaditya, Vriddhi and Dhruva are the three unique yogas that will be formed on this day. For beginning new work, these are very good things. According to astrologers, three zodiac signs will be particularly fortunate on this Janmashtami.

For all Krishna devotees, Janmashtami is a very special occasion. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Krishna and observe fasts. The holy festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16 of this year.

Astrology predicts that Budhaditiya yoga will stay in the Cancer sign until 2:00 PM on this particular day. As well, the sun god will enter his zodiac at 2 pm on this day, while the moon god will enter his high zodiac at 11:43 am. Moreover, Vriddhi yoga will continue until 7:21 am, at which point Dhruva yoga will begin.

3 zodiac signs that will be lucky on Janmashtami 2025

1. Virgo horoscope on Janmashtami 2025

You will be extremely fortunate this Janmashtami. You will be blessed by Lord Krishna. You might achieve great success, succeed in business, have no problems in your love life, and even receive unexpected financial gain.

2. Sagittarius horoscope on Janmashtami 2025

Your career will take off. Old unfinished work will be completed. You might receive money from previous investments, land a new job, or gain more respect. Additionally, wealth could rise.

3. Aquarius horoscope on Janmashtami 2025

You will succeed at work. You might start a new job, get promoted, or land the job you want. Business agreements can be completed. You will be lucky this Janmashtami.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on astrological predictions and religious beliefs. India TV does not confirm the scientific validity of such claims.)