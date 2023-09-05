Jupiter retrogrades in Aries: You will see growth in your business; Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jupiter retrogrades in Aries

Jupiter and Saturn have a special place in Vedic astrology. Whenever these two planets change their zodiac sign or change their movement, it definitely impacts the lives of the people. After Saturn goes retrograde, Jupiter is also going to go retrograde in the month of September. In astrology, Jupiter is considered to be the planet responsible for happiness, prosperity, wealth, glory, marriage, and spirituality. Devguru Jupiter is going to retrograde in Aries on Monday, September 04. Along with this, Jupiter is the lord of Punarvasu, Vishakha, and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra Ray among 27 planets.

Presently, Jupiter is sitting in Aries. Now, it is going to retrograde in this sign on Monday. If Jupiter is retrograde, many zodiac signs will be fortunate, while some zodiac signs may have to face problems. In such a situation, the reverse movement of Jupiter in the month of September will affect the people of all the 12 zodiac signs, but there will be some on which the very good effect of Jupiter will be seen. Good days will begin for people of these zodiac signs. There are signs of good growth in career and business.

Aries

Jupiter is going to be retrograde in Aries only. Due to this, you will see growth in your career and business. Due to Jupiter's retrograde, the respect of the people of the Aries zodiac sign will increase. You will see good profits in business. There are good signs of progress in your career. You will be very happy to get the pending money. For those people who are unemployed, Jupiter retrograde is no less than a boon. There is a good possibility of getting a job.

Taurus

You need to maintain balance in the conversation. You will be successful in educational work. You will have faith in religion. There are chances of change in job. You will get good profits in your career and business. During this, there are indications of substantial monetary gains for you, due to which your financial condition will be better than before. The search for a new job for employed people will now be completed. You will be more interested in religious activities than before.

Gemini

Due to the retrograde of Jupiter, the people of Gemini will be happy. Will be interested in your studies. Along with this your honor and respect will increase. You will get the support of government and friends. In such a situation, there is a possibility of your good income. Your influence will increase in the workplace. You may suddenly get financial gain from which you can purchase some luxury things in life. Jupiter retrograde is no less than a boon for marital life. During this time, some such coincidences will arise due to which you can purchase a new property.

Cancer

Your mind will be happy due to the retrograde motion of Jupiter. Along with this, you have to have a restrained conversation. There can be progress in the job. There are chances of an increase in income, but there can be a decrease in family happiness. At the same time, vehicle comfort will increase. At this time, your expenses may increase, which may spoil your budget. At the same time, your health may deteriorate. At the same time, there will be a possibility of having seven differences with the life partner.

Leo

The retrograde motion of Jupiter will be very beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign. You need to have self-control. Keep your emotions under control. There will be an increase in child happiness. There will be a rush in business. People of Leo zodiac sign will benefit when Jupiter goes retrograde. Any old disease can be cured at this time. Along with this, even if there is any hidden disease, it can also be cured. At the same time, you can get an opportunity to remove the problems going on in married life and family matters.

Virgo

There will be sweetness in the speech of Virgo zodiac people. Your mind will be troubled. Be self-controlled. Maintain patience. Businesses will expand and families will get support. You should not start any new work on the job. Along with this, if you are a business person, do not make new investments. During this time, if you are thinking of buying any new land, then stop now.

Libra

For Libra people, Jupiter retrograde in Aries will bring success in educational work. You may get support from a childhood friend. There will be feelings of both hope and disappointment in your mind. You get the opportunity to support from a friend.

Scorpio

The mind of Scorpio zodiac people will remain calm and happy. With this, you will remain full of confidence. A friend may arrive at your home. There are chances of change in job. Your business will increase.

Sagittarius

The self-confidence of people of this zodiac sign will decrease. Along with this, their mind may also remain disturbed. Along with remaining restrained, keep yourself away from unnecessary anger and arguments. Your interest in music may increase. There may be opportunities for advancement in the job also.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may remain troubled. Try to maintain mental peace. Can go to any religious collocation with relatives. There will be an increase in business. Along with this, more hard work will also have to be done. That's why there will be chances of new difficulties arising suddenly in life. This time duration some such expenses may come that you would not have even thought about.

Aquarius

Aquarius people will be full of confidence. Your mind may be disturbed. Be patient. Maintain patience also. There are chances of change in the job also and there is a possibility of more hustle and bustle. At the same time, you may have to take some loans as well. Along with this, during this time period, you can get success in law-court matters.

Pisces

Pisces people will lack self-confidence. Your mind will remain troubled. Try to maintain patience. There is a need to be conscious about health. There are possibilities of traveling abroad for business. Interest in music may increase. Your soundness of the body can be affected during this period. At the same time period, your revenue will be less.

