Horoscope today [September 9, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your day, simplified. Check today’s horoscope for September 9, 2025, with quick guidance—work, money, love, health—plus lucky colours and numbers for every sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Tuesday, the second date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 6.30 pm today. Today, Shradh will be performed for those on Dwitiya Tithi. Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 6.08 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 6.07 pm today.

Apart from this, Ashunya Shayan Vrat will be observed today. Let us know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a great day; you will get relief from a long-standing problem, and your cleverness and ability will be appreciated. Today, you are going to get some good news. Along with getting benefits, you will also feel enthusiasm and energy. If you avoid discussing any of your personal matters with anyone today, then you will avoid any big trouble. You will get relief from any health problem, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Silver

Taurus horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a good day; you will make a schedule to keep your daily routine organised, and if you work accordingly, you will definitely get benefits. Your married life will remain happy. Due to the new policies you have made in the current environment, many of your problems will be solved. If you are planning any insurance or investment today, then it will prove to be auspicious for you. Today you will enjoy the evening well with a friend.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Pink

Gemini horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a special day for you. Your business activities will continue to run smoothly. You are going to get favourable results from the hard work done for any work. You will plan for any new investment, and you can get a good profit. Today, there will be a festive atmosphere due to getting good news about the arrival of a little guest in the house. You will be able to get your work done by others. Students of this zodiac sign will be serious about their studies.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Blue

Cancer horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a good day. You will be very excited about starting a new job. You will get rid of some problems, and you will again start your work with confidence and energy. Today, you will be more active and serious about your future. You can get back the money stuck somewhere if you try. Women of this zodiac sign can start their own business, in which they will get full support from the family.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- Golden

Leo horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be a lot of responsibilities and workload in business, but everything will be handled with the help of colleagues. A guest may arrive at your home, and there will be hustle and bustle in the house. You should complete your project at the workplace with seriousness and honesty; at this time, there are chances of your progress. Do not trust any stranger too much; keep your plans secret. Today you can go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with your parents.

Lucky number- 6

Lucky colour- Navy blue

Virgo horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will get a solution to any legal problem, which will lighten the burden on your mind. You will get an opportunity to meet an important person or politician. Students of this zodiac will get confidence due to the favourable results of any competitive exam. You will be selected for an interview. You will get a good job. Today, women will make delicious dishes in the joy of a relative's arrival.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Red

Libra horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will earn good money in business, and your business relationships will also be strengthened. Your practical approach will help in maintaining harmony in every situation. If any of your government or court-related matters are stuck, then there is a fair possibility of getting success in them. With the blessings of parents, you can also get a gift, etc. You will plan to go on a trip with your friends.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Grey

Scorpio horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Due to an event, there will be a little more expenditure. You can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Students need to bring more positivity to their thinking. Completion of any of your pending work will give you mental peace, and you will think about new ways of working. Your mind will be engaged in reading and writing literature; you can also write a new story.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Purple

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get opportunities for progress in employment. Today will bring an increase in family happiness and peace. You will be successful in solving a problem, and your efficiency and ability will be appreciated. You will be alert about your career and studies. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in big companies. Moreover, it will be a good day in terms of health; you will feel refreshed.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Brown

Capricorn horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be favourable, as you can take the help of family to complete your tasks, which will give you courage. Today will bring an increase in family happiness. If there was any confusion for any reason, then today it will also be resolved. The youth of this zodiac are likely to achieve success in any field related to their job. you can also get an expensive gift from your spouse, which will make you happy.

Lucky number- 3

Lucky colour- Yellow

Aquarius horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. you will get a great opportunity to earn double the profit in business, and the obstacles to business will be removed. You will get special success in insurance and commission business. You will get the chance to meet a respected person. Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in the family due to your son's selection of a good place. The work related to property will move forward, and you will get the support of someone close. You can plan to go somewhere with friends.

Lucky number- 9

Lucky colour- Green

Pisces horoscope today – September 9, 2025

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are planning to invest in a policy today, then the day is auspicious. This investment will give better benefits in the coming days. You will complete all the important work easily. Today will be a profitable day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with any business. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- Orange

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)