Horoscope Today, September 4: Important tasks will be completed for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 4, 2024: Today is the first day of the Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. The Pratipada Tithi will last until 9:47 AM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The Sadhya Yoga will be in effect until 8:03 PM tonight. The Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra will be present all day and night until 6:15 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Mercury will enter Leo at 11:22 AM today. Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and what measures can make it better, along with your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today is excellent for you. Any ongoing disputes with siblings will be resolved. Spending time with family will keep the home atmosphere pleasant. You will gain valuable business information through your contacts. Postpone marketing-related tasks. Government employees might face extra responsibilities and pressure from authorities. You might plan to attend an event where you'll meet distant relatives. You'll also try to meet your children's needs.

Taurus

Today will be filled with confidence. Avoid airing family disputes in front of outsiders. You will have your father's blessings. Your work efficiency will see significant improvements. You will maintain a good rapport with people through your behaviour. A close friend's advice will be useful. Trust your abilities to achieve a lot. You will receive help from some people in difficult situations. There will be an increase in your material comforts. Helping someone in need will reduce household conflicts.

Gemini

Today will be favourable. You might plan to watch a movie with family at home. You will feel healthy and fit. Success is likely in any special efforts you’re making. Help from someone special will boost your courage. Expect good news through mobile and email. It's a good day for marketing professionals. You'll meet an old childhood friend, bringing you joy. Try to resolve any issues calmly. You’ll spend time with friends discussing future plans.

Cancer

Today will be good. You might consider doing something big and different. There may be disputes with children, so try to understand them. Your day will be busy with family activities. Efforts to improve your financial situation will be successful. You will make influential contacts that will benefit you in the future. You will receive support from higher-ups at work, and any stalled work will be completed. You'll also work on new ideas.

Leo

Today will be mixed. You might receive good news from the child side, bringing joy to the family. Opponents will bow down to you, and your social network will strengthen. There will be changes in your routine. You won’t shy away from taking risks, which could benefit you. You’ll receive important advice from a wise family member. Everything will work in your favor with divine blessings. Use new techniques to complete tasks on time and make your work easier.

Virgo

Today will be great. You will get the opportunity to express your opinions to your family, and your plans will impress them. While the timing is favourable, hard work will yield good results. If you plan to buy or sell property, it might happen. Family harmony will be maintained. Your financial position will be strong. You will decorate your home for the festival. Your decision-making ability will be beneficial. Your spouse will be supportive.

Libra

Today will be busy. Avoid getting entangled in old disputes. Your romantic relationship will understand each other's feelings, and you might plan an outing. You will meet friends and be happy with the completion of an impossible task. Keep personal matters private. Work-related obstacles will be removed. Your children will meet your expectations. Focus on your work tasks.

Scorpio

Today will be filled with enthusiasm. Working together with others will bring success. You will receive new advice from elders regarding investments. Under their guidance, any pending work will be completed. If you plan to buy a new vehicle, the timing is good. You’ll be involved in various activities. Your social circle will expand. A change in your work environment will energize you.

Sagittarius

Today, you will have luck in starting new endeavours. Your spouse’s advice will be beneficial. You may hesitate to take on new responsibilities, and there might be some shortcomings in your efforts. Your routine will change, and you will engage in religious or yoga practices, finding mental peace. The day is favourable for laying the foundation for important work. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. You’ll recall old memories with friends. Morning exercise will increase your positive energy.

Capricorn

Today will be busy. Your boss might assign new responsibilities that you will handle diligently, earning praise. New sources of income will strengthen your financial situation. You will have an interest in arts and literature. Those in sports will be busy with practice. You will receive support from parents and friends in financial matters. A friend might invite you over. Your desire to purchase a new property might be fulfilled.

Aquarius

Today will be favourable. You might spend more time on routine tasks. Seeking advice from elders before investing in business will be beneficial. Touching the feet of elders will increase your wealth. Fathers will try to fulfil their children's wishes. Those wanting to start a new business should analyze the market today. You will receive new responsibilities that you will successfully complete. Those in the arts will gain profits.

Pisces

Today will be favourable. With help from elders, important tasks will be completed. You might receive good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand you, bringing freshness to your relationship. Supporting social causes will make you feel good. Family conflicts will be resolved. You might plan to watch a movie with your siblings. You could meet a respected person, and there may be joyful events at home.