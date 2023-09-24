Horoscope Today, September 25: Virgo may face competition at workplace; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Horoscope Today, September 25, 2023

Horoscope Today, September 25, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Dashami of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last till 7:56 am today. Yayijay Yoga will be there till 11:55 pm today afternoon. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 11:55 pm today afternoon. Padma Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how September 25 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a special day for you. The ongoing discord in the marital relationship will end today and we will start a new relationship with each other. Children will be very happy today, their demands will be fulfilled by their parents today. Those who are preparing for competitive exams, focus on their goals. There are chances of success soon. From health point of view, you will remain fit today. Today a company may hire you for a big project. Today you will get some good news on the phone. This will bring happiness in the house.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Do not be careless in your job or business today and do not leave your work to others. Will repay the money borrowed from someone as soon as possible. Will make your married life special today. You can think more about something mentally. Today your health will be good, today you will plan to eat in a restaurant with the family. Maintain flexibility in your behavior, people will be more attracted towards you.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, which you will fulfill very well. Your performance in any business meeting will be good and people around you will be impressed by you, which will also give you huge benefits. Today, instead of getting entangled in some work, it is better to take help from an elder. Harmony will increase in family life. Today you may get some good news from your children. People associated with politics will meet a big leader today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will be busy completing pending office tasks. Today it would be better to take any decision with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today the result of any examination of his son will be in his favor. People suffering from sugar problem should be careful about their diet today. Gold and silver traders will get good profits today. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get advice from teachers to improve their career.

Leo

Today your day is going to be mixed. Socializing with friends. You may have to seek help if needed. Today your financial condition will be better than before. You can buy something that you have been thinking about for a long time today. Make good use of your free time to learn new things, which will contribute to your progress. Students need to focus on their studies today. Today you will go shopping with your spouse. Today you will make a new plan to increase the speed of business.

Virgo

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will spend considering your financial aspects. Today you need to stay away from court cases. You may have to face competition at your workplace. Today you will get many times more profit than expected. You will get a good job soon. Today your problems will end. Stay away from oily food as much as possible, your health will be good. The day is good for your lovemate, you will go out somewhere.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Expenses will increase according to your income. Obstacles in work will end today. Today there is a need to pay attention to the health of parents. Today, if children share their thoughts with their mother, they will get the solution to their problems. Due to which his mind will be very happy. Family happiness will increase. Your interest towards work will increase. Maintain mutual coordination in your relationship with your spouse. If you do clothes business, you will make more profits today than everyday.

Scorpio

Today your day will be profitable. Today you may be late for office due to heavy traffic. The amount of expenditure will be more than the income. There will be a positive change in your thoughts today. Today there will be more possibility of expenditure on electronic items or machinery etc. Your health will be good. Whatever work you think of doing, you will definitely get success in it. Father will feel proud seeing your responsible personality. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go to their favorite place today. Will make a new plan in the work area. Through which you will get good success.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the help of elder brother, you will complete the work quickly and easily. Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. The work related to property registry will be finalized today. Your financial position will become stronger due to your higher income. Today is going to be a great day for those who are involved in fields like architects, decoration items, designing etc. Today you will meet someone who will bring profit to your business.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Will work with full energy. Politicians of this zodiac sign will take interest in social work. You will think seriously about starting something new or changing your job. Today a plan will be made to go to a restaurant with friends. Health related problems will end today. There is a possibility of pleasures like buying a vehicle etc. The progress of children will increase enthusiasm at home. Harmony will increase in marital relationship. Your spouse will do something special for you today, which will increase sweetness in the relationship.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of mixed reactions. You will be very happy about something today. Singers will be honored for the fame of an album. If you are preparing a presentation, do it carefully. People of this zodiac sign should take care of health along with work. Civil engineers can get a big contract today. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate. You will get success in business field.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Will think of doing something new today. If you are preparing for competitive exam then keep working hard. You will definitely get success. Some things will come to light in business today which will be beneficial in the future. From health point of view, today will be full of energy. To entertain the elders, we will take them out for a walk. If your relationship is under discussion then you will get the good news of it getting fixed soon.

