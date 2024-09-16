Horoscope Today, September 17: Leo will receive some good news; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 17: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 17, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 11.45 pm today, after which Purnima Tithi will take place. Ravi Yoga will last till 1:55 pm today. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 1:53 pm today. Apart from this, Anant Chaturdashi fast will be observed today. Also, Pitru Paksha has started from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 17 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today the money stuck somewhere will be returned. Today you will make some new plans to expand your business, which will also be beneficial. Today your mind will be more focused on worship. There will be a phone conversation with a senior regarding some projects. You will be able to find solutions to difficult situations easily today. Your material comforts will increase. Your health will remain better today.

Taurus

Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the arrival of a relative at home. We will also go out somewhere together. Today your financial position will become stronger. The important work as planned will be completed on time. There will be sweetness in married life. Receiving some good news will keep your mind happy the whole day. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace. Lovemates should give each other some gifts.

Gemini

Today you need to control your speech. You must take some time for your family. Today you will be very busy with some work. Any advice from others will prove beneficial for you. Today, children will be more interested in sports rather than studies. To keep your feet healthy, you should do regular exercise. Will have to travel in connection with business.

Cancer

Today, your parents' advice will prove useful for you. You will be happy with the success of your child. You should try to resolve serious matters peacefully and through dialogue. Today you may also be a little emotional. Also, it would be better not to take any decision in haste. Students will complete the work they missed in the previous days. You will get relief from digestive system problems to a great extent today.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will receive some good news from your children. Today your entire focus will be on advancing your career. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will feel good by helping a needy person. People associated with the property will benefit. Today will be a beneficial day for people belonging to the lawyer class.

Virgo

Today there are chances for you to make sudden financial gains. Today you will get a new project in the office, which you will be successful in completing. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will get considerable success in your workplace. You will achieve a lot with your increased energy. You will take new steps to improve the future. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Libra

Today there is going to be more profit in business than expected. You will continue to get help in work from family members. There will be a long talk on the phone with your spouse, in which there will be a discussion about how to do the work in a better way. Today is going to be a good day for engineers of this zodiac sign. With hard work in the right direction, students will be success in their careers. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Scorpio

Today we will go somewhere with the family. Today you will have a friendship with an unknown person, which will last for a long time. People associated with art and literature will get a chance to perform somewhere today. Some important work will be completed as per your plans. Today the officers will be happy with your work. There are chances of getting transferred to a place of your choice. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Sagittarius

Today you will be fully capable of completing your office work. Today will be a very good day for students of this zodiac sign studying law. You will get a chance to do an internship with a senior lawyer. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Whoever you expect help from, you will get help on time. Working women will have a good day.

Capricorn

You will feel energetic today. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Marriage proposals will come from unmarried people. There will be activity around you. You will have to do many things simultaneously in the office. Your hard work towards work will bear fruit. You will get an opportunity to join some new business. People will like the books written by writers today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. People will have high expectations from you today, you will also live up to their expectations. Students will achieve some big achievements today. Today you can come in contact with some new people, from whom you will also benefit. You will be successful in completing your work on time. You will get support from your spouse in completing the tasks.

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today some unknown person can spoil your mood. Some work may take more effort and time than anticipated. Today you also need to be cautious about your health. One should avoid eating junk food. Relationships with friends will be better. You will get full support from your spouse. You will get financial help from your in-laws.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

