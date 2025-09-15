Horoscope today [September 15, 2025]: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Your day, decoded. Check today’s horoscope for 15 September 2025 with quick tips on love, career, money and health—plus lucky colours and numbers for every sign.

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha on Monday. Navami Tithi will remain till 1:32 am today. Today, Shradh of those on Navami Tithi will be performed. Vyatipat Yog will remain till 2:35 am today. After crossing the whole day and night today, Ardra Nakshatra will start till 6:46 am tomorrow.

Let us know today's Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces horoscopes in detail here.

Aries horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, your day will be better than before. Your luck will support you completely, due to which you will work better in your field of work. Today you will get a chance to attend a business function, where most of the people will agree with you. You will be successful in completing your work based on your hard work. You will get the support of the elders of the house. Also, today you can get a big responsibility in the office, which you will fulfil very well. Today, you will get relief from a long-standing problem, which will give peace to the heart.

Today's lucky number for Aries- 1

Today's lucky colour for Aries- Silver

Taurus horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today will be a favourable day, as your wish will be fulfilled, and you will also get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future. The situation will be favourable for you, and there will be sweetness in the relationship with your lovemate. Some big ideas will come to your mind. Along with this, you will also get the right advice and help from trusted people at the right time. Today, you will take an interest in reading something and learning something new. Government officers of this zodiac can get transferred to their favourite place.

Today's lucky number for Taurus- 4

Today's lucky colour for Taurus- Grey

Gemini horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today will be a good day, as you can get good news for the job; you will get a chance to work with a big company. Today is a great day for writers of this zodiac sign; you will get a good topic to write a new story. Your career will emerge in a new form, which will solve your problems. Your financial condition will be strong due to getting new sources of income. You will get to know something special about the house, which will make you happy, and you will get the blessings of the elders of the house.

Today's lucky number for Gemini people - 6

Today's lucky colour for Gemini people - Blue

Cancer horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today will be a good day. You will spend maximum time with family, and can also plan to visit a hill station with your spouse. Today, it will be better for you to take action on a situation instead of thinking too much about it. Your mind will be engaged in religious activities, which will bring positivity in life. Today is going to be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign. You will get the support of seniors, which will make it easier to understand a subject. Overall, everything will be fine today.

Today's lucky number for Cancerians - 8

Today's lucky colour for Cancerians - Yellow

Leo horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today is going to be a good day, as you will be able to complete the work you want to complete on time. You will make up your mind to go to an old friend's house to meet him, meeting whom will make you happy. Today is a good day to improve marital relationships. You will go to the market with your mother to buy some household items, which will make her happy. Do not react to anything without knowing and understanding, otherwise your matter may go bad. Today, take special care of your health in the changing weather.

Today's lucky number for Leo - 8

Today's lucky colour for Leo - Orange

Virgo horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, your day will be better than usual. If you keep your mind calm while doing work today, then your work will be successful easily. Unmarried people of this zodiac will soon get marriage proposals. Also, a solution to any family problem will be found. Today, your friend can ask for financial support from you, and you will not disappoint him. The boss can promote you soon after being happy with your work in the office. Today, juniors will also be inspired by you and will try to be responsible towards their work.

Lucky number for Virgo people today- 4

Lucky colour for Virgo people today- Green

Libra horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today is going to be a great day, as you will earn good money in business, which will increase your business, and your respect will increase. People of this zodiac sign will get some good news from someone close today, which will make them jump with joy. Today, in terms of career, you may get more responsibilities than your capacity, which you will fulfil with patience and restraint. Avoid trusting anyone too much; otherwise, they can confuse you with their words. There will be more happiness in your married life than before, and children will also be busy with sports.

Lucky number for Libra people today- 3

Lucky colour for Libra people today- Purple

Scorpio horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today will be a great day, as your efforts will be completely successful, which will strengthen your confidence even more. You will celebrate with friends and family. Also, your personality will be attractive today. You will be mentally strong, and the doubts running in your mind about something will also be removed. You will get a chance to help the needy in society, which will make their life easier, and your words will also have a deep impact on them.

Today's lucky number for Scorpio people - 7

Today's lucky colour for Scorpio people - Magenta

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, new ideas will come to your mind. You will get opportunities to strengthen your hold in the work field. Also, you will encourage the employees working with and you will get the support of a big person, through whom you will be able to understand the depth of life. You will get relief from family troubles, and the atmosphere of the house will be happy. Today will be a good day in terms of health; you will feel refreshed. Children can demand something from you, which you will try to fulfil.

Today's lucky number for Sagittarius people - 8

Today's lucky colour for Sagittarius people - Red

Capricorn horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, your day will be mixed and can be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac; you can get a big project. You can get a call from a company for a job, and gradually, your financial condition will come back on track. The misunderstanding with a relative will be resolved, and there will be sweetness in your relationship. The atmosphere of your house will be like a festival due to the arrival of a little guest in the house. Today you will share some things with your spouse, which will lighten your mind, and you will also get a solution.

Today's lucky number for Capricorns - 5

Today's lucky colour for Capricorns - Golden

Aquarius horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, your inclination will be a little more towards spirituality. Along with this, you will also get a chance to participate in a religious program. Your pending work will be completed, which will make you feel happy. You will feel fit and refreshed. By the end of the day today, you will get good news from someone. You will get an opportunity to increase your work area. Also, after a long time, you will meet a friend today. Today is going to be a great day for the students of this zodiac sign; the result of any competitive exam will come in your favour.

Lucky number for Aquarius today- 2

Lucky colour for Aquarius today- Sea Green

Pisces horoscope today – September 15, 2025

Today, luck will be with you. The work that you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with the help of a friend. Women of this zodiac will follow their profession, so that they will try to make many other women self-reliant along with themselves. Today, your confidence will remain, due to which you will complete your tasks before time. You will get good news from a relative, which will make you happy. Today you can go to visit a religious place with your parents, where your restless mind will calm down.

Lucky number for Pisces today- 1

Lucky colour for Pisces today- Pink

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)