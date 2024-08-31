Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 1: Sagittarius to receive good news; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Today is the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, and it is Sunday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will last through the entire day and night until 5:22 AM tomorrow morning. There will be a Parigha Yoga until 5:50 PM today, and the Ashlesha Nakshatra will last until 9:49 PM tonight. Additionally, today is the day for the monthly Shivratri fast. Let's see how your day will be on 01 September 2024, and what remedies can make it better. Also, find out your lucky number and lucky color for the day.

Aries

Luck will be on your side throughout the day. Avoid making any hasty decisions today. Do not try to resolve situations in anger; be patient. You will receive help from an unknown person. Students are likely to achieve success.

Taurus

Today will bring good results. You will spend quality time with your family. Your help in solving a problem will be positive. Property-related work will progress, but avoid unnecessary travel today. Relationships with your love mate will improve.

Gemini

Your day will be good. Students need to put in more effort. New job opportunities will arise. An official trip might be possible. A friend will surprise you. Progress is on the cards.

Cancer

Your day will be excellent. A timely and appropriate decision will bring benefits. Avoid starting new work. You will maintain your influence in the office.

Leo

You will have a great day. Your opponents may seek your advice at work. There will be pleasant changes in your government job. Health will be good today. You will deeply understand family matters. Love mates may go out for a trip today.

Virgo

Your day will have mixed results. You will engage in religious activities with your family at home. Be careful with office work and avoid getting into arguments with anyone.

Libra

Your day will be full of happiness. Complete your tasks quickly. Avoid eating outside food. Be cautious while driving today.

Scorpio

Your day will be auspicious. You will make several important decisions today. Health outcomes will be as expected. Your behaviour with officials will be positive. Exercise caution in property-related matters.

Sagittarius

You will receive good news from a loved one. Don’t be anxious about personal matters. A relative will achieve something significant. You will receive support from officials in new projects.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day. Keep your conversations sweet. You may meet with higher authorities. You might start something new. Writers will receive good news.

Aquarius

Today will be special. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Relationships with your spouse will be harmonious. Positive thinking will be beneficial. You may have sudden financial gains.

Pisces

Your day will be mixed. Students will achieve success. Your health may fluctuate. Married life will be excellent. Children will be busy with sports and games.