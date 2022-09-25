Horoscope Today, Sept 26 (Navratri Day 1): Great day for Gemini & Cancer while Virgo will face ups and downs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Sept 26 (Navratri Day 1)

Horoscope Today, September 25: Today is the Pratipada date and Monday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Shardiya Navratri is starting from today. Pratipada date will cross the whole day of today and it will remain till 3.08 pm in the late night. Today there will be Shukla Yoga till 8.6 am, after that Brahma Yoga will start, which will remain till 6.44 am the next day. Along with this, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.55 am today, after that Hasta Nakshatra will start. Today Maa Shailputri, the first incarnation of Maa Durga, will be worshipped. Know what gift will the first day of Navratri will bring for you and the luck of which zodiac sign is going to shine according to the zodiac sign.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Today the workload in the office may increase. For which you will have to work overtime. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you, which will be of great benefit to you. Mother, feed your children today by making something sweet. The health of the elders of the house may be a little weak today. Spouse will get a gift from his partner today. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, all will be well.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day. Today the praise of your works will smell like perfume in people far and wide. You will go one step further towards success. Students will think about a particular matter in solitude and calm, then everything will be fine. People doing business of cosmetics will make big profits today. Today you will get to learn something new from your father. Today you can get such an old thing, which you will feel happy after getting it. Join hands in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for career advancement.

Gemini

Today you will get full support of luck. Today, you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will only benefit you. Today will spend time talking on the phone with friends. The cooperation of elders will be obtained in solving family problems. Those who work in the bank will get their work done very soon. Lovemates will spend time together today. Take care of Maa Shailputri, you will get the money back.

Cancer

Today will bring happiness. There can be a big success in business. Today you may think of starting some new work, but before starting, definitely take the advice of elders from your loved ones. Family matters will be in your favor today. The financial side will be normal. Evening time will be spent in laughter and jokes with siblings. Spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. Offer red chunri to Maa Durga, the problems going on in life will end.

Leo

Today your full attention will be in improving your work. Put your positive thoughts into meaningful work. Those who want to learn dance, they will learn with the help of social media. Today something at home will have to be repaired. Women will get relief from household chores. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also obey them. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the money lent will be returned.

Virgo

Today will be full of ups and downs. Today, take special care of the fact that only make friends with others when you do complete information about him and understand him well. Your financial position will be strong. Father will support you in your business. People will admire you, which you always wanted to hear. Newly married people will get a chance to visit the hill station today. Take care of the health of the elderly. Offer flowers to Maa Shailputri, peace will remain in the house.

Libra

Today is going to be beneficial. Today you will get positive results even from the small works done earlier. The successes are small but will be continuous. Stay focused while doing office work. Whatever responsibility you get, you will fulfill it with your understanding. Those who are property dealers will do well, and you will get all your pending money back. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Scorpio

Today children will get some good news in terms of career. Listen carefully to the words of elders, it will be beneficial for you in future. There is a possibility of getting good jobs for the youth. There will be opportunities for growth in business. Those who are associated with the political field will get applause in the work done in the past. If you want to buy electronic goods then today is a good day. Offer sweets to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in married life.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day. Efforts made in increasing career will be beneficial. Due to the success of children, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. In the evening, you will have a good time with your spouse. Children today will take the help of their mother in some important work, so that their work will be completed. From a physical point of view, your health will be fine today. Join hands in front of Maa Shailputri, the stalled work will be completed.

Capricorn

Today you will get success in the workplace to a great extent. Today you need to think with a cool mind in family matters, the results will be in your favor. Today brother will take your help in his work. Today you will be recognized in the society due to your good works. Students pursuing medical studies will get the support of seniors. Take special care of the important papers of the house. Stress can increase due to health problems. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, everything will be fine.

Aquarius

Today, your colleagues and seniors will be happy with your performance in the workplace and will praise you. Today all the necessary work will be completed easily. You will easily fulfill the responsibilities given in business through father. People of this zodiac who are doing furniture business will get more profit than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behavior. Children will insist on playing with their father today. Burn camphor in front of mother Shailputri, financial condition will be good.

Pisces

Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Gym trainer will get good clients today. Your professional skills will sharpen and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to equalize or increase your position and income. Be careful while driving today, there is a possibility of an accident. Offer cardamom to Maa Shailputri, you will get happiness in life.

Read More Astrology News