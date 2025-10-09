Horoscope today [October 9, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, October 9, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace.

New Delhi:

Today is the third Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Kartika, falling on a Thursday. The third Tithi will last until 10:55 PM tonight. The Vajra Yoga will prevail until 9:32 PM, while the Bharani Nakshatra will last until 8:03 PM tonight. Additionally, Venus will transit into Virgo starting at 10:48 AM today.

Here's a detailed look at the horoscopes for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, including your lucky colour and number for the day.

Aries (Mesh)

Today, you'll find yourself in a good mood, and everything will seem to go your way. Students of this sign might find the day particularly relaxing, and some may even think about creating a new schedule. In your professional life, you'll use your phone less and focus entirely on your tasks. Avoid putting too much trust in people when it comes to financial matters and be cautious before lending money. You might plan a trip to a religious place with your partner. Seeking your parents' blessings will help make your day smooth and successful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Taurus (Vrishabh)

Today, everything will go according to plan, which will make you feel at ease. You might take an interest in some social activities. Your partner will support you in your work, and business partnerships could bring profits. You’ll try to understand things better and improve relationships within the family, keeping things harmonious. Expect some joy from your children, and you might learn some secret information.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Gemini (Mithun)

It’s going to be a positive day for you. Opportunities to expand your business will arise, and you might unexpectedly receive back money that you had lent. Business will bring you advantages, and you’ll be in high spirits. Your siblings will be supportive, and family functions might cause a slight change in your schedule. Most of the work you've started will be completed today. Any misunderstandings in relationships will clear up, improving your connections. Financial opportunities may also come your way.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Cancer (Kark)

Today is a mixed day. You’ll be busy with work but may struggle to get luck on your side. There might be some discussions at work, and your plans could be influenced by others, especially your competitors. Those working for large companies might have a particularly good day. Any ongoing issues will soon be resolved, and if you’re a housewife considering starting your own business, today brings positive prospects.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Leo (Singha)

Today, you'll experience improvements in your ongoing challenges, bringing you happiness. You might plan a religious activity with your family. You’ll work on making positive changes to improve your life, and adopting a healthy diet will keep you strong. Expect some new friends and the chance to help others.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Virgo (Kanya)

Your day will begin on a positive note. Any tension with your parents will dissipate, and those in politics or social work will have a favourable day. Women in particular will have a great day. Business owners might attend important meetings, and any financial tensions will ease as you settle your debts. You could also go on a trip or enjoy a relaxing day. You’ll feel relief from any headaches and overall, today looks promising.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Libra (Tula)

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. In business, you’ll experience significant financial gains. Your enemies will keep their distance today, and those in the wood trade could land a big project. Writers may work on a new story that will be well received. A new family member might bring joy to everyone, and if you’re an artist, your paintings could be showcased at major exhibitions, receiving much praise.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio (Vrishchika)

Today will be favourable for you. If you’re going on a business trip, make sure to seek the blessings of your elders before you go – it will ensure success. Your spouse might receive an exciting career opportunity, and if you’re in the courier business, you’ll see profits today. Your hard work will inspire your juniors to learn from you, and to stay healthy, avoid fried foods.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Your day will be better than expected. You’ll spend quality time with family, and a long conversation with your partner will strengthen your bond. You may also spend time with friends, perhaps watching a movie at home. You will meet someone today who might bring long-term benefits. Success will come in a specific task, and your mind will be full of new ideas. Your parents' support will continue.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn (Makar)

Today is a mixed day for you. With focus and determination, you will complete tasks efficiently. The day will be great for romance, and you might enjoy a special meal at a restaurant. Avoid neglecting responsibilities. Your health will remain stable, and you’ll work quickly to finish your tasks. Jobholders will receive support from seniors, making the workload lighter. Real estate professionals might launch a new housing project.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius (Kumbh)

Today will be excellent. However, you may feel a little anxious about something, but sharing your concerns with a close friend will bring relief. You might go out with your family for a movie, and a friend's birthday party will give you the chance to relax and enjoy. You might learn a new skill that will prove useful in the future. You might also consider buying a new vehicle, and expert advice regarding finances will be beneficial today.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 7

Pisces (Meen)

Your day will begin with fresh enthusiasm. Your positive behaviour will help you stand out in society. You might also consider some floral decorations at home. Contractors will have a profitable day, and the changing weather might make you feel a little restless – make sure to stay hydrated to stay healthy. You could make changes to your daily routine, and adopting a new way of doing things in business will bring financial benefits. In politics, your good deeds will earn praise.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)