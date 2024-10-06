Horoscope Today, October 7: Leo to face problems due to overthinking; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 7: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturthi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Monday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 9:48 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Today is the fourth day of Navratri. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Ayushman Yoga till 6:51 am tomorrow. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 2:25 am today. Apart from this, the Lalita Panchami fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 7, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will get a new project in the office, which your colleagues will help you in completing. You will get happiness from the child side. Father's blessings will remain on you. Today you can plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today you will talk to some special people who will benefit you in the future. Meditate on Skanda Mata, there will be peace in the mind.

Taurus

Today many of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today you will complete the office work soon. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. Your material comforts will increase. You will get some good news from the children. You will get the support of your spouse. Do the aarti of Maa Durga, the quarrels will go away from the house.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. You will get the support of the senior officials of the office, spoiled work will also be done. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today your day will be devotional. Apply kumkum tilak to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Cancer

Today you can think of doing something big and different. You will go to a religious place with your children. Try to solve any matter peacefully. In the evening, you will spend more time with friends, you will think about the future with them. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. You will include seasonal fruits in your routine. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.

Leo

Today your day will be mixed. You will have to face complications due to overthinking. Your social network will become strong. You will get some special good news from the children's side, everyone in the house will be happy. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in society. Offer flowers to the mother, you will get to hear some good news.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. The opposition will bow down to you. People around you will prove to be helpful to you. Whatever happens with the help of luck will be in your favor. To increase your work efficiency, take the help of new technology, your work will be easy. Offer cloves to Durga ji, health will be good.

Libra

Today will be a busy day for you. Today you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry over small things, you should control your anger. In the matter of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will change your energy. You will have a positive image in the eyes of people. Computer students will get a chance to learn well. Offer Halwa to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Scorpio

Today your incomplete tasks will be completed. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your things with your father, this will provide a solution to the problems going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. You will get monetary benefits in business. Offer cardamom to Skandmata, financial condition will be good.

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in the devotion of God, you can go to a temple where you will get happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. The advice of your spouse will be beneficial in some work. You will spend time with friends remembering old things. The boss will praise you for some of your work. Today positive energy will increase inside you. Burning camphor in front of Maa Durga will give you profit opportunities.

Capricorn

Today your day will be spent in busyness. You will hesitate a little in taking on new responsibilities, there may be some shortcomings in your efforts. There will be better coordination with your spouse. There will be interest in the field of art and literature, people will praise you. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice. Today you will get help from friends in financial matters. Take special care of your eyes. Fold your hands in front of Skandamata, you will keep getting support from your parents.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will benefit from everyday tasks. You will think about investing money in business, and the opinion of elders will prove to be better. You will feel good by helping in social work. Today there will be harmony in your family. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today auspicious events will be organized at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Take the blessings of Maa Durga, there will be an increase in wealth and grains.

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important tasks can be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring newness in the relationship. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business should do market analysis, you will get profit in business. People associated with the field of art will get respect in the society. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the pending work will be completed.

