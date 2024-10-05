Horoscope Today, October 6: Virgo will spend time with family; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 6: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 6, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will last till 7.50 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Today is the fourth day of Navratri. Today, after spending the whole day and night, there will be Preeti Yoga till 6.40 am tomorrow. Also, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 12.11 pm tonight. Apart from this, Vinayak Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 06 October 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today will be a good day for you. While doing any work, your mind should be kept calm. With this, your work will be completed easily. You should make big decisions related to money only after careful consideration. It will be good for you to go out somewhere with your family today. In court matters, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be good for students. Offer flowers to Mother Kushmanda, you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Taurus-

Today will be a great day for you. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get good news related to any competitive exam. The economic sector will be stable. You will have some happy moments with friends. Those who are associated with the media field, their work will be appreciated today. You will get support from a special person. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Gemini-

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit from someone more than you expected. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity for some big financial gain. Youth looking for a job will get a job in a big company today. If women want to start a home industry, today will be a good day. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Kushmanda, you will get support from other people in life.

Cancer-

Today your day will be fine. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, which will cause you some confusion. You will get help from some people in the office. Students with this zodiac sign need to pay more attention to their studies today. You will have to work harder to get good results. Meditate on Maa Durga, your health will remain good.

Leo-

Today you will make people agree with your plans. You will get full support from everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favourable day for your loved one. Your parents will give you a big gift, this will make you look very happy. Today is a favourable day for students in the technical field. You will also try to learn some new technology. Offer something sweet to Mother Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.

Virgo-

Today your day will be favorable for you. You may spend more of your day travelling. Will spend time with family members. The business class of this zodiac sign will suddenly get some big financial gain. Your financial aspect will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of major changes in the financial situation. Your spouse will be happy with your behaviour today. Receiving some good news by this evening will create a happy atmosphere at home. By offering red chunari to Maa Durga, your status will increase among the people of the society.

Libra-

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on a new project. Support from elders will help you advance your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. Will fulfil your responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful to you today. Offer cardamom to Mother Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Scorpio-

Today will be a favourable day for you. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in which you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, and all your pending work will be completed.

Sagittarius-

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from teachers. Your ambitions may also increase in the coming time. Everyone will be impressed by your words. You will get some new responsibilities soon. You will get a call for an interview in the company of your choice. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. You will also be a part of some religious events. Fold your hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, and the pending work will be completed.

Capricorn-

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can spend more time with family members. It will be difficult for you to take any decision today. Due to excessive work in the office, plans to travel somewhere with your spouse will get cancelled. Today your mind will be towards spirituality and you can organize a religious function. Today you need to be careful of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, and your family problems will also go away.

Aquarius-

Today your day will be mixed. Some relatives may suddenly come to your house, which will bring some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. You need to avoid any argument. While talking to someone, you should control your speech. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. You will get success in work based on hard work. You will feel proud of your children's success. Bow your head before Maa Kushmanda and there will be prosperity in business.

Pisces-

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will have to fulfil many family-related responsibilities, which you will handle well. You will get help from people working with you. With the help of friends, your work planning will be successful. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day that will yield more results with less hard work. You will easily complete the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Besides, you will also get full support from your boss. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will bear fruit.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)