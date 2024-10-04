Horoscope Today, October 5: Libra will participate in social work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 5: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 5, 2024: Today is Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Tritiya Tithi will last through the whole day and night today till 7.50 am tomorrow. Today Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Maa Durga, will be worshipped i.e. today is the third day of Shardiya Navratri. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 9.33 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 5, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders at home. Whatever work you start today, will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. Today a relative will give you suggestions to expand your business. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today you need to be especially careful while driving. Worship Mother Chandraghanta, happiness and prosperity will increase.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. People will be happy with your behaviour. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to gain more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society, people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will improve.

Gemini:

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. There are chances for students to succeed, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to teach you work. Relationships with lovemates will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. Burn camphor in front of Maa Durga, all your work will be completed easily.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your business will be more profitable than usual. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today, this will increase sweetness in the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view. Take blessings of your mother, you will be successful in your work.

Leo:

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. Today your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Lovemates will tell the family about their relationship today, the family will also think about it. People with chemist shops of this zodiac sign will get good profits. Today you will plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today. Happiness will remain intact in married life. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga, negativity will be removed from the house.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get advice from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. An old friend of yours will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter of yours. Progress will kiss your feet today. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today. The day is good for lovemate. Offer flowers to Mother Durga, pending work will be completed.

Libra:

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. You will participate enthusiastically in social work. You will organize religious functions with family members at home. Today many avenues of progress will open for you. Office work needs to be done with some caution. Someone may complain about your work. You should avoid getting involved with anyone today. Children today need to concentrate on their studies. Offer sweets to your mother, there will be sweetness in family relationships.

Scorpio:

Today there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude. You will go to visit some religious place with your spouse. People doing marketing jobs will connect with a good client today, who will bring good financial benefits in the future. There will be support from officials in completing the new project. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, you will get relief from unwanted fear.

Sagittarius:

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today a business deal will be finalized with a company which will give you more profit than expected. Today will be a good day for lawyers, they will get some new cases. There will be happiness in married life, you will feel like watching a good movie with your spouse. Don't feel bad about anything your friend says today, your friendship will become stronger. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga with family members, family coordination will be strengthened.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of legal matters. Today, do not trust any stranger without thinking. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding any subject. Today neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. This will strengthen your relationships with your neighbours. Salute Mother Chandraghanta, your health will remain good.

Aquarius:

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. In the office, you will give your best opinion for any project, your boss will praise your work. Today you will take an interest in writing work and your writing will become better. Today your words will influence others. If you are thinking of starting some new work, you will get full support from your family. Offer honey to Goddess Durga, your name will be high in the society.

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will receive some great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious towards their studies today. Today there is a possibility of a little guest arriving at your house. Apply kumkum tilak to the mother, there will be an increase in wealth.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)