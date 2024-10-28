Horoscope Today, October 29: Gemini will be fit as a fiddle; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for October 29: Know about all zodiac signs

October 29, 2024 Horoscope: Today is the Dwadashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 10:32 am today, after which Trayodashi Tithi will start. Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today. Today, after crossing the whole day, and the whole night, there will be Vaidhriti Yoga till 8:51 am tomorrow. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 6:34 pm today. Apart from this, Dhanteras will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 29, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your family will be in front of you as your shield in your difficult circumstances, this will give you courage. Today you will get new job opportunities. The misunderstandings already going on in the lovemate will end today and sweetness will remain in the relationship. People associated with politics can organize a function today. You can plan to go on a trip. Health-related problems will go away today and you will be energetic.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. Today you will finish your work with hard work, patience and understanding. You may have many responsibilities. You may be busy. Today you can spend time with children, family members and friends. Today will be a satisfactory day for you. There is a possibility of conditions in employment being better than before.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get success in the field of education. You will get the support of your spouse. You will be agile, your health will fully support you today. Today you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or going out with your spouse will give you peace this evening. At night, you will talk to your friends on the phone for a long time.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry about small things, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. Today your work which was pending for a long time will be completed, you will get mental peace.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. You will try to finish the work peacefully. You can also settle old liabilities. You will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of others. It is good for you if you keep sweetness in your language today. Your curiosity will increase due to the start of new work. Today you will benefit in transactions. You will get happiness from the progress of your child. The atmosphere in the family will be good. With the support of a colleague at the workplace, your work will be completed on time. Complicated situations will be resolved.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. You will also get the support of your Guru in the field of career, you will move forward in life. Your confidence will help you achieve success. To keep your health better, you should take a walk in the morning. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. You will discuss something with friends. Your anger can also spoil work done, so you should keep complete control over your anger. To keep yourself mentally fit, you should make a habit of meditation. Also, today you should avoid making any decision in haste.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. Today the outline of some auspicious event will be made in the family. You may spend some money on family work. Take any decision calmly. The day will be favourable for art students, as most of the time will be spent on studies. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Today you can get a big responsibility.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. The program of going out somewhere with friends will be successful. Today you will feel good by serving the elders of the house. You will be praised among relatives. Today you can get your favorite thing. To keep your health good, you should avoid eating fried foods today, the use of seasonal fruits will help in keeping you healthy.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today your day is going to start well. With the right planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will also be able to face challenges in the workplace. You will maintain a balance between your work and life. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will make a plan to have dinner with your spouse, there will be sweetness in relationships. Today you will move forward to help people at the social level.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today your day will be better than usual. There will be a possibility of profit after some difficulties in the field of business. Avoid unnecessary running around. You will be inclined towards spirituality. The higher officials will be happy with your good work. Guests will arrive at home. Today you will achieve some big success in your career. Women will spend more time with children.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for the people doing jobs, they will get some big good news related to work. Under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will make a plan to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to relationships.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)