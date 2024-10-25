Horoscope Today, October 25: Virgo to finalise a business deal; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 25: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 25, 2024: Today is the Navami date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Friday. Navami date will remain till 3:23 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be auspicious yoga till 5:26 am tomorrow. Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 7:40 am today, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 25, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, due to your interest in religious and spiritual activities, your thinking will be positive and balanced. Keep all your plans confidential today, otherwise someone can take advantage of your plans. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others today. Today it is important to be careful while doing money-related transactions. There is a possibility of getting great success in financial matters. Therefore, keep doing your work in a planned manner. Your intelligence and business thinking will create new sources of profit.

Taurus

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will get the support of your father in both life and work. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today you will help someone in need. Your spouse will gift you some essential goods. You will get the support of your elder brother in household chores. People associated with politics can organize a meeting today. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is your day to earn more profit.

Gemini

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today, a journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial. Along with this, your respect will increase in the society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere in the house, you will meet some special people. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. People who are associated with the field of marketing can get good clients today.

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Sales of people doing crockery business will increase today, more income will be obtained. Today will be a very good day for people doing government jobs, there are chances of promotion. You will complete all the pending work of business today, due to which you will feel relaxed. For people who are planning to buy a house, their plan is likely to be successful today. Decisions taken in haste today can be wrong, so it would be appropriate to take advice from your mother.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there is a need to maintain patience and restraint while talking to any outsider in business. Today you will make proper use of time. Making decisions thoughtfully both at home and in business will keep the system proper. Working according to the budget today will not cause problems in money-related matters. Your children will be serious about their studies. Today you will have to travel for work.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will finalize a deal with another big businessman to take your business further. Today you will take more interest in political work, your good work will be appreciated today. People will create their own identity by joining social media. While leaving the house, take the blessings of the elders of the house, so that your day will be good and full of happiness. You will discuss something with a friend or relative.

Libra

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. You will get some external orders in business, on which you will work with concentration. Today, if there is activity related to the buying and selling of property, then the work can be completed. You will make a special contribution to solving family and business problems. Today some of your special abilities and capabilities will come in front of people. Today you will also have a special interest in serving and taking care of the needy and the elderly. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to a good proposal coming for a marriageable member.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. Today you will try to make your life better. Today some guests may come to your house, you will be happy. Today there will be a lot of work in the office, but by evening all the work will be done well. Today you will have harmony with your spouse. Children can share their hearts with you today. You will also understand their words.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Accepting challenges today will open the way to success for you. Today it is not good to control children too much and get angry at home. Therefore, keep a friendly behavior with children. It will be better if you work on current activities instead of raising old negative issues. The help of influential people will be helpful in your progress. You will also get appropriate results according to your hard work. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be busy in many types of activities. Strengthen your public relations more, through them, you will also achieve your goal miraculously. Keep your thinking positive today because sometimes your nature creates problems for you. Today, while going on any trip, do not forget to take the necessary things. Today your advice will be helpful to a great extent in solving the problems of friends.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you are likely to get some good news, this happiness can be about the career of your son at home. Today you can get some new work in the office, which will make you happy after completing it. Today evening you will spend with family members, which will make family life happy. Today you can go to a function with your parents. Today people associated with education can get new opportunities for progress. Women of this zodiac will get encouragement in the office.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. There is a need to bring changes in your business system. Today you can get the pending money. Keep a distance from people with contradictory tendencies at this time. There can also be a profitable business trip. Today matters related to ancestral property or will can be resolved. Today you will keep trying to complete some work. You will also be busy with your work. There will be positive energy due to religious events at home. Today your income will be better. There is also a possibility of getting good orders.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)