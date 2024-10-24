Horoscope Today, October 24: Good day for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 24: Good day for Taurus

Today's Horoscope, October 24, 2024: Today is the Ashtami date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami's date will remain till 1:59 pm late night today. Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed today. Apart from this, there is also a law to celebrate Shri Radhashtami today. Today, after crossing the whole day, and the whole night, there will be Sadhy Yoga till 5:22 am tomorrow. Today, after crossing the whole day, and the whole night, there will be Pushya Nakshatra till 7:40 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 24, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will meet an influential person. Today you will feel positive energy inside you. The time you were waiting for for some time, that wait will end today. Circumstances will remain favorable. Your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. The problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, afternoon, the circumstances will be very favorable. If you are going to invest money in a policy, then first do a thorough investigation about it, or if you take the advice of a knowledgeable person, then all the work will be done. Today you will benefit. Do not expect help from others, have faith in your work.

Lucky color- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. The new work that you were facing difficulties in starting, today will start getting done easily. Today it is important to work with the mind instead of the heart. In partnership work, the advice and experience of the partner will help in organizing many things. The problems coming in the marriage of a family member will end. A plan to travel somewhere with the family can also be made.

Lucky Color- Maroon

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to obstacles at work, your morale may decrease. It is important to be patient at this time. Use sweet language while talking to your relatives. Today, working after taking advice from your spouse will make the path of your progress more smooth. The atmosphere in the family will remain pleasant and full of enthusiasm. You will remain healthy today in terms of health.

Lucky Color- Orange

Lucky Number- 5

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, while doing any important work, definitely take the advice and blessings of the elders of the house, your success is certain. Today, a problem that has been going on for some time will also be solved. Any plan made by you today will prove beneficial in the coming time. Father will spend money to expand your business.

Lucky Color- Golden

Lucky Number- 4

Virgo

Today has brought happiness. The business-related activities that were being considered, today you will have to work on them. Doing this will prove beneficial. Employees and colleagues will also cooperate to their full potential. People working will get relief by achieving a goal. If you use your positive thinking in meaningful work, then your creative talent will come out in front of everyone, and your respect will increase among the people. Today you will have to get something repaired at home.

Lucky color- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will make your talents even better. You will also put your energy into implementing the plans. The work for which you have been trying for a long time, that work is going to be completed today. Today you will take out time for your family from your busy routine, everyone will look happy. Today you will spend some time amidst nature, you will get mental peace.

Lucky color- Red

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, the work for which you were working tirelessly for some time, is going to get proper results. Today some good thoughts will come to you. Instead of thinking too much, you will try to do the work immediately, and will also be successful. You can talk to your parents about some things going on in your mind. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky color- Green

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. If you get whatever opportunity you get today without thinking too much, you will get more benefits. There will be a lot of hard work but it will give good results in the coming time. People doing jobs will be successful in completing a project. Those working in textile will get good profit today. Only by making good use of time, you will be able to become a successful person in your life.

Lucky color- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is creating beneficial and happy circumstances for you. Some auspicious work-related plans will also be made at home. You will try to finish your important work at the beginning of the day because your time is going to be spent on family activities as well. Today, your spouse and family members will feel proud of your success. There will be more emotional strength in the mutual relationship. A book of writings can be published which will be liked by people.

Lucky color- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will focus on strengthening close contacts instead of outdoor activities. Today is creating beneficial circumstances for you. Efforts made to get any stuck money out will be successful today. People associated with politics will dominate the society today. Women of this zodiac can start their own business, there will be more profit. Avoid making decisions in a hurry, do your work only after thinking.

Lucky color- Green

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will live life to the fullest. Today you will finally get rid of debt etc. for a long time. Friends will make your day happy by making a great plan this evening. Today you will feel very good. You will spend time with your parents, which will make them happy.

Lucky color- Orange

Lucky number- 9