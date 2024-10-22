Horoscope Today, October 23: Virgos to resolve family issues; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for October 23: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 23, 2024: Today is Saptami Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 1:19 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 5:52 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 6:16 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 23, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today there will be consultation on an important issue in the family and its positive results will also come out. Today time will also be spent in entertainment related activities. Today your children will keep their distance from negative activities and company. Today due to being busy with your personal work. You will have to change your plan to go somewhere. Today your contribution is necessary in maintaining the business system. Today an outsider can create some hindrance in the system of your work area. Today, by encouraging the employees, their work efficiency will improve.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will feel energetic. By working with patience, your deteriorating work will also be done. Today is a special day for the engineers of this zodiac. You can learn a lot. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs. Today you can join a business meeting. There will be a discussion with the officials on special matters. It will be beneficial to take the advice of your spouse on some important work. All the planned work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today has brought happiness to you. You will feel full of energy. Whatever work you do today, it will be completed on time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take the advice of your spouse on some important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be discussions with the officials on special matters. All the planned work will be completed on time. Today your confidence will increase.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you may have to struggle a lot to prove yourself. Today your mind will be more focused on charity. Today you will get help from a friend in completing some work. Today you can be honored in the office. Your reputation will increase in the society. Today is going to be beneficial for the people of this zodiac associated with marketing. Today you will not find the decision taken in haste in business right. You will take advice from someone knowledgeable. Also, other activities will continue normally today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are going to get some big good news. Today doing all your work in a planned manner and being focused towards your work will give you success. Today there are also chances of some short trips. Today, take some time from your busy schedule for religious and spiritual activities, this will maintain your mental peace. Today students will pay more attention to their studies, your success will soon kiss your feet. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, some of your work in the office will be completed with the help of a colleague. Today, your family matter will be resolved with the help of an elder, there will be happiness in the family. By evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to getting some good news. If you get help from people to complete the work in business today, then your work will be done easily. Electrical engineers of this zodiac sign can get a call for a job from a good company today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Problems will be solved easily with your wisdom and discretion today. Today time will be spent in online shopping and fun activities. Today you will get an invitation to visit a relative's house. Today, some important work may remain incomplete due to being busy with household chores. Today you will make changes in your routine, which will prove beneficial for you. Today you will keep an eye on the activities and company of children. Today, while making any new work-related plans, you will have proper discussions on all its aspects.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend time with family members. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. Agrochemical traders of this zodiac can suddenly get some big benefits today. Today is a very good day for those doing transport-related work, old stuck money will be returned today. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit, you will get benefits. You will get mental peace by focusing on religious works. You will keep getting the blessings of the elders of the house. Seniors in the office will be impressed by your work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will try to strengthen business contacts, along with this, meeting an influential politician today will be beneficial. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for the people of this zodiac associated with the trading and banking sector. Today you can get involved in social work. Today health will be good. Today you can work on some new ideas. Today is going to be a good day for doctors, there are chances of sudden financial gains from somewhere. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be an excellent day. Today only humility and flexibility in your behavior can bring you success. Today there will be a cordial atmosphere in family relationships. Today fathers can give you some new responsibilities, which you will fulfill completely. Work-related to property can be completed. Today, pay attention to the activities of the partner. There are chances of getting new achievements in employment. You will go to the market with your spouse to buy household items. Today, a trusted and special person can hurt you a bit, but everything will be fine soon. If you do not hurry in any work, then your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will get a chance to go to a special event and learn new information. Today there will be more expenses, but at the same time, there will be no problems due to an increase in the means of income. Today there will be satisfaction in the mind after seeing the results of children's studies. Today you will focus on achieving your goal. Today you have to keep in mind that negative thoughts can weaken your morale. Today there will be more hard work than profit in the workplace. But still, you will work with full hard work and confidence.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a relaxing day for you. If the process of sale and purchase of property is going on, then you will definitely get success. Today you will feel physically and mentally strong. Today, due to the success of a family member, there will be a festive atmosphere in the home environment. There is a need to change the way of working in business at this time. However, the cooperation of your employees will keep the system appropriate to a great extent. Today, pay serious attention to the responsibility in the job. Today your married life is going to be great. Your spouse will give you a gift today.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)