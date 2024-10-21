Horoscope Today, October 22: Refreshing day for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Read the Horoscope for October 22

Horoscope for October 22, 2024: Today is the Shashthi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 1:30 am today. Parigha Yoga will remain till 8:46 am today, after which Shiva Yoga will start. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:39 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day today. Apart from this, the Skanda Shashthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 22, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today, your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. People doing jobs will have to complete the work given to them on time today, otherwise they may also get scolded by the senior. You will go on a long drive with your lovemate, today you will get a chance to know each other more. Today you will be more interested in the field of art and literature and will pay attention to your health. You will use your intelligence and influence to solve domestic issues, the family members will listen to you.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your business will remain profitable in general. Be careful in money transactions today. People doing jobs need to work a little harder to complete their work today. Today students will get better results in competitive exams, which will increase their enthusiasm. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Today you will get success in your work.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Gemini

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success, but more hard work is needed in their studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work, which will prove to be helpful for further success. Today some such ideas can come which will be really tremendous and creative.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. A special relative will give suggestions to expand your business today. Your reputation will increase in society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behaviour. You will consider doing a partnership with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. People associated with the field of art will gain respect in society, and people will appreciate your creativity. Happiness will increase in married life. Your health will improve today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend your time at a temple or any religious place. There are chances of going on a journey today, the journey will be pleasant for you. Today, in your free time, you will think about your strengths and weaknesses. You will get the support of a close friend in your work. You will spend some time with your grandparents, and your old memories will be refreshed.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of joy. You may have to travel for some business work. Your work will be completed well. Today something new can come in everyday life. Children of this zodiac will get praise from their teachers. Elders can meet a childhood friend. They will discuss their old memories among themselves. Feeding the needy will give you peace.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. In your career also, you will get ease with the guidance of Gurujan and you will move forward in life. Today, your confidence will help you in completing your work. To keep your health better, you will adopt a yoga routine, as well as you should stay away from negative things. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. If you feel that you are lost somewhere in the hustle and bustle of the world, then you will take time for yourself and assess your personality. Under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level, your status will increase. Media employees of this zodiac are going to get good opportunities to work.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today there will be happiness in your married life due to mutual harmony. Today you will be fit and healthy. Students will get full guidance from teachers to achieve their goals. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. People associated with the field of writing are going to get some big good news today, this good news can change your life. Today you will have a good time with your loved ones.

Lucky Color- Maroon

Lucky Number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to teach you work. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships at work. Any special work of yours will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. Students will spend most of their time here and there and on social media. All the family members will attend a party where they will mingle with others.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will think of new ways to complete a task. Your financial condition will be strong. There are chances of getting the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today after doing household chores, housewives will spend some time talking on the phone.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

