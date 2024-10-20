Horoscope Today, October 21: Profitable day for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for October 21: Know about all zodiac signs here

Horoscope for October 21, 2024: Today is the Panchami date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 2.30 pm today. Varian Yoga will remain till 11:11 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 5:51 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Mars has entered Cancer. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 21, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. The businessman of this zodiac will suddenly get money from somewhere. Your financial condition will be fine. Today, by changing the way you work, the activities will improve. You will also get relief from the boring routine of everyday life. There are chances of getting the money lent. Students with higher education will get good results according to their hard work. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then definitely discuss it with your parents. Do not hurry to do any work today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today luck will support you completely. Which will prove beneficial for you, along with this, today you will feel like working. Today you will be able to complete some great work based on your efficiency. Along with this, a solution to any old problem will also be found. Spend some time in your interesting work. This will give you spiritual and mental happiness. If you are planning to buy land, then do a thorough investigation. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac. There will be a plan for dinner outside with the family.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. The hard work going on for many days will pay off today. Today you will get a big responsibility which you will fulfil very well. Today is a favourable day, but making good use of it also depends on your ability. Any work related to the arrangement of the house will be completed. Students and youth are likely to get proper success in any of their special projects. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a normal day. Today you will be busy with many types of work throughout the day. Take some time for yourself to get relief from the hustle and bustle today. Stay busy with your work today. Today, leaving unnecessary worries, you will focus on your career. New information can also be obtained. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You will be troubled due to the ups and downs in your career. But with the help of some experienced seniors, you will get some relief.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today you will also face many challenges. If you face them bravely, you will achieve success. Today, after getting some good news, your mind will be happy and you will feel new enthusiasm and energy inside you. To maintain positivity at home, you will also take an interest in the household arrangements. The ongoing anxiety of students regarding their subjects will be removed. Today will be a normal day for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble, but choosing the right point will take your career on the path of progress.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there will be opportunities for promotion in employment. Today the support of spouse and family members will make your work capacity even better. Health will be fine. You will have more workload. There is also a need to bring some changes in the way of working. Today, the spoiled relations with friends due to the mistake made earlier will improve. Today you will plan dinner somewhere with family members.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today will be a fine day. Today good plans will be discussed with close relatives. You may get your pending money. Interest in religious and spiritual fields will increase. A plan for a fun trip will be made with the family. Some negative things related to a friend or relative will come to the fore. Keep your morale strong. You may have to go on a foreign trip on behalf of the company, the trip will be beneficial. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac. You will get a call for a job in the company. The financial side will remain strong.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. Your fickle nature can create some trouble for you. It will be better if you listen to the opinions of elders and follow them. Time can also be wasted by thinking too much, so try to make plans as well as do them immediately. There will be a lot of expenses. The work planned today will be completed, due to which the financial condition will improve a lot.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac. You will get a positive response by putting your point in front of your superior officer. Before doing any work today, get information related to it. This will bring you success. Do not get influenced by others. Keep your decisions paramount and trust your hard work. Do not take extra responsibility for work on yourself today, otherwise, stress will increase. It is also important to guide the children today. You will take out time for the family.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today will be spent roaming around. Do not pay attention to rumours today and focus on your work. In the coming days, you can achieve success according to your hard work. The day will be good for the students of this zodiac. Today, at the beginning of the day, there may be obstacles in the work being done. Instead of getting scared of the problems, you will try to find a solution. A trip far away can be planned for entertainment with family members. All the members of the family will get happiness. The business class of this zodiac can suddenly get some big benefits today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your old work will be done easily. Your financial side will be strong. Today you will get the support of important people. Under their guidance, you will feel a slight change in the circumstances around you. This change will have a good effect on you and the family system. Special plans will be made regarding the family system. Today, avoid wasting time on useless talks and activities. You will use your energy to the fullest. There can be a rift with your partner regarding business, it would be better to control your speech.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today you will spend the day roaming around. Today, by maintaining confidence, you will be able to complete the work well. You will meet new people and will be satisfied with the completion of pending work. You will try to reduce unnecessary expenses but there will be some expenses which will be difficult to stop. Keep your morale up today. All the members of the family will be happy. The financial side will remain stronger than before. Do not get angry at any member of the house without reason. You can plan to have dinner outside with the children at night.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)