Horoscope Today, October 2 (Navratri Day 7): Scorpio must offer khoya to Goddess Durga for happiness

Horoscope Today, October 2 (Navratri Day 7): Sunday is the Saptami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 6.45 pm today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 5.14 pm in the evening as well as Mool Nakshatra will remain till 1.53 pm late at night. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades today. And today is also Bhanusaptami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 25 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

You will have a good day today. Today, your life partner will get help in carrying forward the business. Today you will keep yourself ready to complete a new project. Today is going to be a wonderful day for professors. Health today will be much better than before. Take blessings of mother, new paths of progress will be found. golden, 5

Taurus

Today will bring a new change in career for the students. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today everyone will listen carefully to your words. Today, you will gift some necessary thing to your spouse. Read Maa Kalratri, you will get freedom from suffering.

Gemini

You have a better day today. You will get the cooperation of friends in any special work. There are chances of getting promotion in the job. Students will get a new project. You will get opportunities to make money today. Take special care of your health today. Offer things made of jaggery to Durga Maa, you will get success in stalled works.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Children will be impressed by your words. Due to your contact with a higher official, there will be benefit in government work. Women's responsibilities regarding household chores will increase. Offer red chunri to the goddess, the problems coming in marriage will be overcome.

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today, if you work with the advice of an experienced person, then you will get success. People associated with electronic work will get more money today. Businessmen are getting chances of making big profits today. Offer cloves to the mother, there will be opportunities for promotion.

Virgo

Today you will get full support of luck. If your work is related to an educational institution, then today there will be benefits. The day is favorable for professional progress. You will talk to someone on the phone, from whom you will definitely benefit in future. Help the needy, respect will increase in the society.

Libra

You will have a better day today. Instead of being hasty in any work, one should work with patience. Today you should avoid doing any kind of travel, go on a journey only if it is very important. Do not ignore mistakes in any office work today. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract today. The people of the office will appreciate your work very much. Fashion designing students of this zodiac will get to learn something new. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, happiness will remain in life.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will talk to a special relative, you will talk about starting a business with them. Today you will make a new plan to control your expenses. Today you will get applause for completing your work well. Feed banana to a monkey, wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

Today there will be an increase in family happiness. Today you will take some good decisions regarding your career. Today you will be able to complete your tasks on time. Before investing in any property, you should definitely discuss the house. Students studying medicine will get the support of a big doctor today. Apply turmeric tilak, you will be happy throughout the day.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, acquaintance with higher officials will come in handy for you. There are chances of progress in career. Will spend a good time with the family in the evening. Decisions already taken will give you better results. Women can be a bit busy in shopping today. Light a lamp in front of the goddess, and financial condition will be strong.

Pisces

Today your day will be favorable for you. The day is good for implementing new ideas in the workplace. Whatever you think of doing today, you will get success. Family members will get support in completing household tasks. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, business will prosper.

