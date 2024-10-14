Horoscope Today, October 15: Pieces will get blessings from elders; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 15: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 15, 2024: Today is the Trayodashi date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 12.20 pm tonight. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 2:14 pm today. Also, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10.09 pm tonight. Apart from this, Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 15, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a special day for you. The goal you are trying to achieve may be achieved today. Today you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the task is, you have to maintain concentration. Morale and confidence will remain intact. Good rapport will be formed with influential people. Today, your mind will be happy due to sudden financial gain. You can get pleasant results from travel today.

Taurus-

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will get a new project in the office, in completing which you will get help from your colleagues. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today will be a better day for students, new friends will be made in college. Father's blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your abilities. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Today your material comforts will increase.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will try to strengthen business contacts, and meeting someone important or a politician will be beneficial. You will benefit in business today. Today is a particularly fruitful day for people of this zodiac sign associated with the banking sector. Today you may be interested in social work. Today you will also meet some good people and you can also work on some new ideas.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, to get profit in business, you will have to get help from someone. Also, today you will have to stay away from debates so that you can concentrate on your work. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. The economic situation will improve due to good profits for the business class today. You will be successful financially today. Your work will be completed in a better way.

Leo-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace once your problem is resolved. Your work will go well at the workplace. You will need help with some work, in this matter you can get advice from a good friend. Important tasks can be completed with a positive attitude. You may also find new ways to handle your work. Relationships with friends may improve. Students today will maintain a balance between work and studies. Your health will be good today. Your image will become stronger in the field of politics, you will connect with more people.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a good day for you. There is a need to work hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try unsuccessfully to harm you. People of this zodiac sign who are in government service may get some excellent assignments. Today any of your planned work will be completed. Today someone close may have some expectations from you. Today you can benefit from the work done jointly with your business partner. Today is going to be a very good day for property dealers of this zodiac sign. Today everything will be better in terms of health.

Libra-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will consider a new way of doing some work, this will help in completing the work on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strong. Today is a good day for builders, new contracts will bring huge profits. You will participate in some social functions. You can think of getting your house decorated, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house. Today a friend will come to meet you at home with whom you will discuss your matters.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students may succeed in competition-related activities. You may get a full opportunity to consider new work today but do not let the opportunity go. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a business, today may prove to be a good time for them.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. There are chances of students getting success, but there is still a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Capricorn-

Today will be a great day for you. You should be a little careful in your dealings with officials. New sources of financial gain may appear. You may have to travel for some family work. You may meet someone who can provide you with great benefits in the future. You will feel lazy due to the day's work, but you will not shy away from hard work, you may even be busy to some extent.

Aquarius-

Today your day has brought happy moments. If you do not waste your time on tasks which are not necessary and start the stalled work again, it can be beneficial. A plan can be made to travel somewhere with your spouse. Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac sign. How hard you work. You will get equally great results. Today the circumstances will be in your favour. You will feel good by helping a needy person.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a special day for you. People of this zodiac sign will get positive results from their hard work, which will increase their confidence. Today is a good day for you to start any plan. You will get a lot of benefits in future. You will get the blessings of elders at home. Students will be busy in their studies today. Your day may be a bit busy but you will spend the evening having fun with your family. You can read any literary book.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)