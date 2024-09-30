Horoscope Today, October 1: Sagittarius will get good results; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 1: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 1, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 9.40 pm tonight. Today, Shraddha will be performed for those on the Chaturdashi date. Shukla Yoga will last till 2:17 pm tonight. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9.16 am today, after which Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how October 1, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today luck will be with you. Today you will be successful in making people understand your point through your way of talking. At the same time, with your behaviour, you will attract such people towards you, who will be impressed by your abilities and open new avenues for your development. People of this zodiac sign who do tour and travel business will have a good day today. Today you will get a job offer from a good company.

Taurus:

Today will be a wonderful day for you. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with someone's help. Avoid giving opinions on anyone else's work today. It will be better for you if you use the correct language while talking to others today. If today you want to sell the land you have already acquired, then you will get a lot of benefit from it. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who are involved in social networking.

Gemini:

Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Your good personality will help you in creating your own identity in the society. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors of this zodiac sign. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve. Will go to a friend's birthday party today. Where you will meet an old friend. Which will refresh your old memories.

Cancer:

Today is an auspicious day for you to do your work in a better way. Today, for the success of work, there is a need to change the methods of work, due to which your work will be done quickly and you will feel relieved. Today is a great day for people of this zodiac sign who are fond of singing. Today they will get an offer to sing in a show. Which will give you a good start to your career. You will also get a chance to participate in a social function today.

Leo:

Today will be an important day for you. Today, the boss in the office will be happy with your work and will gift you some useful items as a reward. You may also get promoted. Today is a good day for people associated with the politics of this zodiac sign. You will get a positive response if you present the matter to your superior. Today, sweetness will increase in the relationship between your loved ones. Today will be a good day for fabricators of this zodiac sign. There is a possibility of getting a good job.

Virgo:

Today new thoughts will come to your mind. People around you will be impressed by your new ideas. Will also appreciate you. If you are thinking of doing something new, acquire new skills and

Try to learn the technique. Your spouse's support will prove effective in your work today. Today, due to the arrival of some distant relatives in your house, the atmosphere at home will be pleasant. Lovemates will go for lunch together today. Due to this, the distances in relationships will end.

Libra:

Today will be a good day. Today you will complete household chores very easily without any fatigue. Trust yourself for better results. Also, keep your behaviour favourable towards work. People of this zodiac sign who work in private jobs will do something today which will bring good financial benefits to the company. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family today. You will also feel proud of your children's success today. Today is going to be a favourable day for students.

Scorpio:

Today will be a great day to move forward. The obstacles that have been coming in the progress of students of this zodiac sign for many days will be removed today. Also, the plans already made will be completed today. Today is an auspicious day for builders of this zodiac sign. There will be financial gain today and you may also get a new contract. Today you can plan to watch a movie at home with your spouse. Due to this sweetness will increase in the relationship of both. Also, students will be interested in studies today.

Sagittarius:

Today you should focus on starting new work. If you want to start a new business then today is a good day. Also, keep an eye on the opportunities and don't let them go. The problems arising in the lives of people associated with the field of architecture of this zodiac sign will be solved easily. Also, you will get good results. You can spend money on entertainment with friends, which will give you pleasure.

Capricorn:

Today will be favourable for you. Today the responsibility of some big work in the office will fall on your shoulders. If you face all the challenges faced by you today, success will kiss your feet. Today is going to be beneficial for dry cleaners of this zodiac sign. By increasing the work, there will be a significant increase in financial gain. Avoid being hasty in doing any work today. Today you will give a gift to your lovemate, which will make him/her happy.

Aquarius:

Today will be a happy day for you. Today you will be successful in completing the tasks which you have been trying to complete for many days. If your way of working is right then no one can stop you from achieving your success. People of this zodiac sign who do jewellery business are likely to make financial gains today. You will also meet some big businessmen. Whose benefit you will get in future? The children will spend time with their grandfather today.

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. Today all your wishes will be fulfilled. Today is a good day for engineering students of this zodiac sign. You will have better degrees and options available to you to move forward. There is a possibility of change in employment today. For the people of this zodiac sign who are unmarried, a good marriage offer will come today. You will also have very good coordination and brotherhood with your family and friends. Will spend some funny and fun moments with them.

