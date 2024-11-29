Horoscope Today, November 30: Libra to get transfer to a favourite place; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Horoscope Today, November 30: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 30, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha on Saturday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 10:31 am today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 12:35 pm today, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is the Amavasya of Shradh. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 30 November 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a happy day for you. People doing jobs will get good news from higher officials in their jobs. Those who are looking for a job are likely to get good employment. With the help of friends, you will get new contacts. You will be successful in taking your business forward. You will be successful in the field of education. You will get the support of your family. You will take out some time for yourself in your busy day, and do your favorite work during that time. Today you will also go to the shopping mall with your children, where you will look very happy.

Taurus

Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech, otherwise there can be distance in relationships. Your old friend will come to meet you, meeting who will refresh your old memories. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Those who are working away from home will miss their family. If you have made any investment earlier, then you will get the full benefit of that too.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will include a morning walk in your daily routine, due to which you will feel very energetic. An old friend may ask you for financial help, you will not disappoint him, you will help him according to your ability. Your energy level will remain high. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. There is a need to think about plans related to home. In the hustle and bustle of life, today you will find yourself lucky because your spouse is great. Reading an inspirational book or watching a movie will be good for today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. All the family members will join a party together, where you will mingle with other people. Meeting a special person will complete your pending work. Recognize your abilities because you lack willpower, not strength. Today children can get help from you to complete their school work. Your spouse's loving behavior will make you feel special. Spouse's innocence can make your day special. To form your thoughts, you can read a book by a great person.

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as their child will get a good job. You can get rid of a disease that you have been suffering from for a long time. Do not do any work today in which you do not have confidence without the advice of an experienced person. You can do your favorite work after coming back home from the office, this will give peace to your mind. You will get ample time to talk to your spouse about all your heart.

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may face some trouble in the coming time. Today you do not need to take unnecessary stress. A big lesson of life is to accept that it is impossible to change many things. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to do your favorite things.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can get a transfer to a favorite place. You will have more chances of profit than expected. Understanding will increase in the family. Today a relative may come to your house. There will be a good atmosphere at home. If something is bothering you, then talk to your friends about it, you may get a good solution. Avoid quarreling with your life partner over small things. This will improve your relationship.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of joy and enthusiasm. You will bring some new ideas to your work at the workplace. Your positive attitude will get you a promotion in the job. Your boss will appreciate you. Your relatives will be ready to support you, you will see you getting offers for work from everywhere. Business-related travel will be beneficial for you. Your financial condition will also be better. Today your creative talent will come out openly.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special work. You can get back the money that has been stuck for a long time today. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. Today you will believe in yourself and will focus your attention on work. You will take the help of your elders for good results in your studies. Be careful about your health.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a normal day for you. If you are involved in the construction business, then there are chances of profit for you. You can make up your mind to bring some changes to your work. To get rid of the tension of a marital relationship, you will gain some relaxation in your relationship. During this time, avoid negative thoughts. Only then will you be able to understand the words of your spouse? The circumstances in your relationship will improve. Today you can go to attend a business meeting. In which you will get success. Your words will be given importance.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today the result of hard work will be in your favor. Today you will focus on yourself. Your commendable work will be respected in the society. Your confidence in work can bring you success. You will spend the evening with your family, there will be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the family. Focus your attention on devotion to God, the mind will remain calm.

Pisces

Today will be a better day for you. If you work in the finance department or sales, then you will benefit a lot from your knowledge. There will be some estrangement in married life. But everything will be fine with time. Maintain honesty in relationships. It will be good for you. Stay. Today you will have confidence. Today some important work related to business will be completed, and you will focus completely on new work. Today you can learn something new from children. Also, you will live up to the expectations of your spouse.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 on India TV.)