Horoscope Today, November 28: Virgo's bank account will be strong; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 28, 2024: Today is Thursday, the Trayodashi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last throughout the day and night till 8.41 am tomorrow. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 4.02 pm today. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 7.36 am today, after which Swati Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 28 November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will help someone which will make you happy. Today you can get help from one of your friends at your work. You will face many challenges in office work today. Making decisions with patience will open your chances of success. Today you may deviate from your goal, but the support of your loved ones will take you in the right direction. You may also get some good job offers today. Will be ready to compromise where needed. Lovemates can gift something to each other today.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today even your opponents will appreciate your work. You will be interested in religious activities. Today some work will be done with your confidence. Today you may decide to buy any favorite item from the market. Today will be a good day to start new work plans. People who are planning to buy property will talk to some property dealers today. Today you may have to go out of the state for business. Students doing engineering will get good placement.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some new profit opportunities will come your way, which you should not miss. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today there will be a feeling of happiness in your mind as you will get the benefits of your hard work. Today your popularity will increase due to your good work ie society. Students will get help from seniors in completing their projects. Health-related problems will end today, due to which you will be more energetic and your mind will be happy. Will meet a childhood friend. Old memories will be fresh. Your friend will benefit financially from your cooperation.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today a guest may come to your house, which will bring only happiness to the house. People in the society will be happy with your good behaviour and you will get praise. Today, due to excess work, you may have to work harder, your patience will bring you success. Help from your spouse may be effective. You will have a great day. Confidence will remain within you. Your interest in religious work will increase. Today your expenses will increase. Today, do not waste your time and do some work and help others as much as possible.

Leo-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Seeing your work in the office today, juniors will learn a lot from you. Today your time will be spent in maintaining the current system in business. You will also get positive results from this. Therefore, do not start any new work now. If you have been thinking of meeting someone for a long time then today is a better day. The discord going on in the family will be resolved today and coordination will remain good. You will be introduced to new people in the society who will be of some use to you in the future. You will have to work on a new project, which will increase your enthusiasm.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today students will remain focused on studies. The work in which you were busy for a long time will be completed today, you will make new targets for work. Today your mind will be devoted to worshiping God. You will go to some temple and offer prayers. Today you will be a business success, your bank account will be strong. Today will be a better day for people associated with media of this zodiac sign, they will get to work on some new project.

Libra-

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will go with your parents to a relative's house where you will feel very good. Your good nature will endear you to people. Your comforts will remain intact. Today students will get solutions to their problems related to studies or careers, continue your hard work, there are good chances of your success soon. Respect and status will increase in society, you will get a chance to participate in some social functions.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be favourable for you. Do not keep any kind of fear in your mind regarding work. Today you may argue with someone in the office. Some people may plan against you. You should be a little careful with such people. Physically you may feel a little tired, and the pace of your work may slow down. Your efforts for some work will be successful. Students may form ideas about learning something new. You will hear some good news from the children's side.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today many of your pending work will be completed. Today your proposal will prove to be decisive in any dispute related to society. Today the confidence of students will increase, and some new topics will start. Today some auspicious event may take place in your house, your day will be spent in busyness and hustle and bustle. Today, being happy with your project, your boss may also promote you. Today you will get a chance to help someone in need.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Whatever you want today, all the tasks will be completed as per your wish. Today will be a very good day for working people. Before doing any big work, do not forget to take the opinion of your elders, this will make it easier for you to move forward. People of this zodiac sign can start some biplanes today, which will benefit them in future. Today you may suddenly meet a close relative. There will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of Lakshmi in the form of a child. Those working in private offices may get a promotion today.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, family members will be able to find a solution to any problem at home through mutual harmony, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will plan to go somewhere with your friends, where you will feel very peaceful. Students today will maintain a balance between work and studies. Your health will be good. Your image will become stronger in the field of politics, you will connect with more people. All possible help will be received from colleagues. Lovemate'sDayy will be special, you will get your favourite gift today.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Transport traders will earn good profit from any booking today. Today your parents' displeasure with you will end. There will be some religious programs around you in which your family will participate. There will be some relief from the problem of diabetes today. Before doing any work, take blessings from your parents, obstacles in work will be removed.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)