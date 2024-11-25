Horoscope Today, November 26: Gemini's stress will go away; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 26

Today's Horoscope, November 26, 2024: Today is the 11th day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi date will remain till 3: 48 pm today. There will be Preeti Yoga till 2: 14 pm today. Along with this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain for the whole day till 4: 35 am. Apart from this, today is the income of Ekadashi Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 26 November 2024 will be for you and what measures you can make these days better. Also, know your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today is your day to learn something new. Today you will help an old friend. You will grow in every field with divine support. Be especially careful with your opponents. The steel business will be successful and you will get more profit. Today you will go on a trip with your family, which will give you a lot of pleasure. You will think of buying a new vehicle.

Taurus:

Today will bring a new change in your life. Tensions will be high today. Stopped work will resume. Your colleagues will benefit due to your affectionate nature. Bad associations should be avoided as there may be losses today. You will plan to buy a new property. You will do business with a friend from another state. You need to work with patience and perseverance.

Gemini:

Today your day is going to start with a new note. There is a possibility of moving to a new place. Your stress will go away. You will do your work with hard work and dedication. You will get success with the blessings of elders. Love and bonding in the family will increase. Bad associations need to be avoided today. Your expenses will remain the same.

Cancer:

Today, your day will start with yourself. Avoid unnecessary expenses, which will increase your income. The income of those doing private jobs is likely to increase. Businessmen will get more profits today. You can buy a new house. You will progress in the field of education. Do not take any decision suddenly because it can be harmful, take any decision only after consulting an experienced person.

Leo:

Today you will start your day in a new way. Today you can go to a religious place. You will have to face cold-related fever from which you will have to avoid cold. Despite the rush, you will remain positive and your mind will be happy. You have to avoid opponents who oppose you behind your back, they will stop you from succeeding.

Virgo:

Today's day will be very good for you. Today you will be energetic. Your videos on social media will be liked by more people, which will increase your followers. Today you will be successful in political work. You will get something of your choice which will increase your happiness. Today you will have to travel more. You will have to compromise with elders. You will work with full energy.

Scorpio:

Today will bring a new change in your life. Your hard work will make your work easier. Traders of transport will make a good profit of any booking today. There will be happiness in married life. Worshipping your god will bring happiness in your life. Today you have to meet the target given by the boss. I'm going to meet someone new today.

Libra:

Today you may have to do some work. Your hard work towards the work will raise your level in the office. You will get help from a family member. Today you will go to a new place. Today there is a need to avoid eating spicy food outside, otherwise, your health can deteriorate. Today you will buy something that you need.

Sagittarius:

Today your day is going to be very happy. You will do some religious work. Plans to go on a trip with family members are likely to be cancelled. The boss will give you a good salary by being happy with your work in the office. Love will grow in personal relationships. You may have to take responsibility for some important work.

Capricorn:

Today you will get a chance to serve a patient. Blood pressure patients will get relief to a great extent today. This month you will be more worried about your career, but this is not the time to panic, it is the time to move forward by trusting your ability. You have to be patient, so work hard.

Aquarius:

Today's day will be very good for you. You will get a chance to take a new step in life which will bring a new turn in your life. Keep thinking positive. An outsider will help you in your business, which will benefit you a lot. Today you will get a surprise gift.

Pisces:

Today is going to be your mixed day. People associated with the literary world will get respect today. People planning to buy property will meet the property dealer today. This is the right time to complete your stalled tasks. Today there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house due to the arrival of an interesting person. You can get the blessings of elders.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)