Horoscope Today, November 25: Promotion, increment in salary of Capricorn; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Today is the Dashami date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha on Monday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 1:02 pm today. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 1:12 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 1:24 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 25, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. You can get some good news by noon. Some hidden opponents are ready to spread rumors about you. Do not give any such chance. Your talent can prove to be effective in increasing your respect. Today you will be given some such tasks, which you will complete easily. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of science, today can get great success in some discoveries. You will get a good incentive for any of your good work. Today you will plan to buy a vehicle.

Taurus

Today you will get the full support of luck. You will think about your progress in the office. If you try to handle work peacefully today, then the work will be completed on time without any mess. Today you can also settle old liabilities. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the mood of others. You will learn something new to move forward. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of information technology will get new opportunities for progress. You will get the support of colleagues, which will take you one step forward on the path of success.

Gemini

Today will be a better day for you. You will be full of new ideas. The work you will think of doing can give you more benefits than expected. Today will be beneficial for those who are associated with the soil business. Today other people will also be impressed by your behavior. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand the business. Sweetness will remain in family relationships. People will continue to trust you. Today you will be able to solve the complicated matters of others immediately. You will be interested in academic work.

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. You will discuss something with your siblings. Today you should avoid joking with anyone without reason. You will be happy as some important work will be completed. Today some new opportunities and new ideas will come up, which you will accept with an open mind. Today you will feel lucky in most of the matters. It will be beneficial to adopt home remedies to get rid of minor health problems. Today is going to be a good day for students, the result of any competitive exam will come in your favor.

Leo

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today many positive feelings will come to your mind. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job will get golden opportunities for a job today. The financial side will be strong. It would be better if you go to the market today after making a list of items. Students of this zodiac may have to work hard. You may have to run around to get admission to a new college. You will go on a trip with family, where you will enjoy a lot. Your personality will be praised in the office today.

Virgo

Today your day has brought a new gift. Today you will get some good news related to career, which will make the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Health will be fit today. Many types of thoughts can come to mind about money. The time is good to roam around with your spouse. You can make a travel plan. Today you can get some good opportunities to make your life better. You can take a big decision regarding some household work. You can get good news from your children.

Libra

Today will be your lucky day. Whatever you do today, do it after understanding it well, it will be beneficial. You can get advice from an experienced person in government work, which can be very useful for you. For the people of this zodiac who are coaching operators, today is a good day to make some changes in their work. Today your health is going to be better than usual. Your spouse's support will remain in your work. Today you will spend happy moments with your family. You will be interested in spirituality. You will plan to buy property.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought golden moments. Today the atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. Today you can adopt new methods to do something new. It will be easy to work. You will be eager to take on new responsibilities in the office. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will get their support in all your work. Teachers will fully support you for better results in the education field. Your hard work will be successful in expanding your business.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. You can get help from a colleague in the office. Progress is certain in the workplace. Women of this zodiac can go for shopping. You can try something new to give a good performance in any work. Make a blueprint of any work before doing it. Have faith in yourself. You will feel relieved after spending time with children in the evening. Today you can go to play golf with your friends. You can do yoga to increase immunity system. You will be successful in proving yourself in front of others. Good ideas related to work will come to your mind.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will feel a new freshness in your marital relationship. You will get benefits from the investments made earlier. Today your efforts can be successful. You can contact new people. Today you can do some important work, which will give you great benefits in future. You will have good coordination with colleagues in the office. Seniors will be happy with your work. There are chances of promotion for you, there can also be an increment in your salary. You should make new plans to move forward in life. People associated with the stationery business will get benefits.

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will be successful in doing new experiments in your business. Whatever you think today, you will get success in it. Today you will get better results of the work done earlier. The officers will praise your work. Property related work can be completed today. You will see favorable results in your financial condition. The spoiled things in your married life will start getting right on their own. Today your energy will be high. You will get new opportunities for monetary gains. There is a high possibility of getting back the money lent to someone today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on any big matters today. The pending work will be completed today. Today you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. You will come out of difficult situations through your hard work and positive behavior. Be a little cautious in money transactions. Students may have to make changes in their daily routine today. Today you can go to a meeting on behalf of the office, there you will be successful in explaining your point to everyone.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)