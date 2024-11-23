Horoscope Today, November 24: Cancer to make big profits in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 24: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 24, 2024: Today is the Navami date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha on Sunday. Navami Tithi will remain till 10:21 pm tonight. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 12:18 pm today. Also, Purva Phalguni will remain till 10:17 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 24, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be happy. Today, your mind will be happy throughout the day due to the fulfillment of any of your wishes. You can get admission to a high-profile institute for higher education. You will spend money on some auspicious work in the family. There are chances of profit for you in land-related works. Your business plans will be successful. Sources of income will increase in business. You will get good support from the family. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Today, do not rush to take any kind of family decision.

Taurus

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Your decision-making ability will be better. You are likely to get better opportunities in the workplace. Businessmen are likely to travel for business. You will get good benefits from this trip. Today you will be able to save money. You can go somewhere with family members. Today you will get the full support of your spouse at work. Today is going to be a favorable day for students.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You will take any business-related decision only after consulting your loved ones and elders of the family. Today you need to be careful in any kind of money transaction. You can plan to buy a house or land. Today your married life will be pleasant. Unmarried people are expected to have a good relationship today. Be cautious of opponents in the workplace. You will get benefits from government schemes today. You will get new employment opportunities.

Cancer

Today will be a positive day for you. Business people are expected to make big profits in business. You will be successful in making new business plans. Your family life will be pleasant. Sweetness will remain in relationships. You may get news of your child being admitted to higher level education. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Today you will get many sources of income. Today you will attend a Manglik program with your family. You will get a chance to have a good time with your friends.

Leo

Today will be beneficial for you. You will have to keep clarity in any kind of transaction. You will be happy due to special achievement in the career of your child. You will be successful in completing the plan of starting a startup for a long time. Today you will prove to be a good team leader. Today you will have to avoid thinking too much about anything. Today your family expenses will increase. A guest may arrive at your home, with whom you will enjoy different dishes.

Virgo

Today is going to be your lucky day. You will make up your mind to start a business. Your financial condition will be better today, some kind of business deal can happen today. You will get the full support of your spouse in household chores. Today you will go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with your parents. The support of colleagues in the office will encourage you to complete the tasks in a better way. The result of any competitive exam given earlier will come in your favor today. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen today.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will get benefits from some new contacts. There are chances of progress in your business today. You will be successful in finding a solution to a family problem today, and coordination among family members will increase. Today you will try to do something new to increase the business. Competitive examinees are likely to get success. You will be more interested in social work. Your spouse will give you some good news today. The day is going to be good for lovemate, you will plan to go somewhere.

Scorpio

Today your day will be spent happily. You will get a chance to increase your interaction with some of your old friends. Today you will fulfill the responsibilities given in the field of work very well. You will refresh some old memories with your seniors. Today you will feel energetic at the workplace. With the help of a colleague, your pending work will be completed. You can organize an auspicious function in the family. Today your day is going to be good in terms of health. Today you will make up your mind to make some kind of investment.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be great. You will get to hear some good news related to the job, which you were waiting for. Your mind will be happy throughout the day due to getting a gift from your spouse. People associated with the administrative field will perform well in their work. Today you are likely to get financial benefits. Today you will take advice from an experienced person regarding some important work of the child. People associated with politics will get respect in society.

Capricorn

Today will be a better day for you. You will take advantage of your good thinking in the workplace. Today your financial condition will improve. Today you will get a job offer from a big company. You will get a chance to spend time with your spouse. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today you will get the support of friends at work. Due to this, you will be able to complete your tasks on time. People associated with technology and communication are likely to get some new opportunities.

Aquarius

Today will be a happy day for you. You will participate enthusiastically in religious activities. Students have the possibility of getting success, just need to work a little harder. People associated with the government sector will get the support of higher officials. Due to this, they will be successful in completing a big project. Your married life will be beautiful. Today you have the possibility of profit from ancestral property. Avoid your angry nature.

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your work will be appreciated at the workplace. People associated with media and mass communication will get fame for their work. If you are a writer and want to write a book, then the time is favorable. You will remain fit in terms of health today. Your family life will be full of enthusiasm. You may have to travel for some office work. Newly married couples will plan to go somewhere today. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)