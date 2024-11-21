Horoscope Today, November 22: Taurus may get results from past efforts; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 22

Today's Horoscope, November 22, 2024: Today is Friday, the seventh day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 6.08 pm today. Brahma Yoga will last till 11.34 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 5.10 pm today evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 22 November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today you can go out with a close friend, the weather outside will be good for your health. You will make some new plans regarding your career. You can take career advice from your guru. Today will be a good day for those preparing for government exams. Married life will remain happy. There will be happiness for children, due to which a small party can be held at home. Pay attention to the activities happening around you, because someone else can also take credit for your work.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. You may travel abroad today in connection with business. Those working in government offices may get a promotion today. The atmosphere of your home will remain pleasant due to the arrival of some close relatives. Plans can be made to go out somewhere with family. New thoughts may come to your mind today. Today you can buy any electronic item. Your health will remain good. Today you may get results of your past efforts. Today you will also get some new opportunities, which can bring you financial benefits.

Gemini

Today will be a day full of happiness. You may get some good news from children. Today is going to be a good day for arts students. New thoughts will come to his mind today. Today your financial aspect will be strong. There are chances of double growth in your business. Today will be a good day for people inclined towards music. Offers may also come from the film industry. A movie plan can be made with your loved one today. Today you will be ready to do some things, by doing which you will feel good about yourself.

Cancer

Today will be spent with family members. Today you can also go to the market with your father. Today we will enjoy different dishes at home. Your financial aspect will remain strong. You may get good news from your children, which will make you feel proud. Can go for a picnic with friends. The boss can praise the work of people working as architects. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view. Today will prove to be a day of increasing respect and prestige for teachers of this zodiac sign.

Leo

Today will be a good day. You may get a big deal in business. You may benefit from this. There are chances of getting some good news. Today you will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. Today you may spend money on entertainment, this will give you pleasure. Have a good time with the children in the evening. Gifting chocolate to your partner will make him/her happy. Health will be better today than before. Today you will be able to present your views correctly in business matters. Today will be a better day to settle old tasks.

Virgo

Today is going to bring success. All your old work will be completed today. Today will be a good day for shopkeepers. There are chances of earning a good income today. Those interested in the field of art may get good offers today. Engineering students can get good job offers today. Today you will meet a friend on the way. Today you will decide to invest in property, which will benefit you in future. Today will be a good day for your loved one.

Libra

Today your interest in new work will increase, due to which you will get to learn something new. If you try to reduce unnecessary expenses today, it will be easier for you to save money for your future. Today the economic aspect will be stronger than before. By doing extra work in the office today, the pending work will be completed soon. Due to this the boss can be happy and pat you on the back. Those interested in the field of music may get an offer to sing in a film today. Today people will be ready to help you. The suggestions given by elders will be very useful for you today.

Scorpio

Today will be spent with friends. If you start a new business today with the blessings of your elders, you are sure to get profit. Today you will take advice from an experienced person to improve the career of your children. Be a little careful about your health today. It would be better if you avoid outside food. Lovemates of this zodiac sign can plan to go on a long drive today. Before going out of the house, you must carry essential items. Today is going to be a beneficial day for lawyers. Any important case will be in your favour today.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day for you. Today all the work will be completed as per your wish. Today some colleagues in the office may praise you for your work. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, your boss can gift you some useful items. Students today need to make changes in their timetable to make changes in their studies. The past mistakes in the family due to which your relationships were not going well will be rectified today with the help of your spouse. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with politics may see an increase in their social prestige today.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will be interested in office work. If you are thinking of completing any important work today, then it will be completed on time. If you are going to do any transaction related to any new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Do not leave important tasks to others today. A business started on a small scale can be profitable. Today is going to be a special day for women, today they can fulfil the promise made to their spouses.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may get success in work that has been pending for many days. Today you should avoid hurrying with any work in the office, work with patience. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they will be interested in studies. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course. Today, do not hesitate to express your views and maintain confidence. Use correct language while talking to any unknown person today.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students will get a chance to participate in some competitions today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac sign, they can go out for dinner somewhere with their spouse. There will be harmony between the two. Today you may meet an influential person. Which will be beneficial for you in future. Avoid loan transactions today if possible. Today you may get the opportunity of sudden financial gain in business. By doing yoga regularly, your health will remain fit today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)