Horoscope Today, November 18: Gemini to be cautious about health; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 18, 2024: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha on Monday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 6:57 pm today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Siddha Yoga will remain till 5:22 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 3:49 pm today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 18, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today you need to be a little careful with the people around you in the office. They can try to spoil your work. Today it is better to take advice from elders in any work. You will make some changes in your lifestyle, this change will be beneficial for you. You should stay away from opponents in business. You should do yoga to keep yourself fit.

Taurus

Today, important pending work related to business is likely to be completed. You will learn something new from people. Your spouse's expectations will be fulfilled. Your mind will be happy. You should avoid trusting strangers. You need to maintain confidentiality in your plans. You will go to your friend's house to meet him, which will strengthen your friendship even more. You will become a part of some social work. Your respect will increase in the society.

Gemini

Today you will think of doing some new work. Things are likely to get better in terms of career. Today you need to be a little cautious about your health. You should avoid eating fast food. You should move ahead thoughtfully before making any big deal. You will get a chance to connect with new people in business.

Cancer

Today you will meet some people who will be helpful for your career. You will fulfill the wishes of your family members, in you will achieve success. Today you will make some new friends. You may get some new business proposals. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. With a little hard work, you will be successful in some work. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial. Today many people will agree with your ideas and words.

Leo

Today you will get new sources of income. You will get less profit than expected in business. In some cases, you will not get support from the people working with you. You will try to make your life better. Today the workload in the office may increase a bit. You will get the support of your spouse in your work. There will be an increase in the happiness and prosperity of the house. The elders will find a solution to all your problems.

Virgo

Today you will get some good news. You will get some new work in the office, which you will be successful in completing. In the evening, you will spend time with family members for fun, which will make family life happy. You will plan to go to a religious place with your parents. The plan will be successful. The day will be great for people in manager posts. You will be successful at work. Working women will get encouragement from their boss in the office. Some serious matter or thought will keep going on in your mind.

Libra

Today, a journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial. Your respect in the society will increase. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere at home. Today you will meet some special people. Your planned work will be completed. You will think about your goal. Your juniors in the office will want to learn work from you. Those who are associated with the field of marketing will get good clients today.

Scorpio

Today you will spend time with your spouse. You will get full support from people in the workplace. Today new avenues of income will open. Children will go to the temple with their parents. The day is going to be better for biology students. Today luck will be kind to you. You can suddenly get something that you have been looking for for a long time. Those who are associated with the business of tour and travel, their business will grow rapidly today.

Sagittarius

Today your pending work will be completed. Today is going to be a favorable day for students. It will be especially beneficial for students related to science. Relationships with parents will improve. Today there is a possibility of financial gain by getting a big offer. You will plan a trip for entertainment with family members. Businessmen may suddenly get a big monetary gain, due to which their financial side will be stronger than before.

Capricorn

Today new sources of income will emerge. You will get the support of a senior officer in the office. There will be sweetness in married life. The day is going to be great for software engineers. You will get some profit opportunities. Waking up in the morning and going jogging will make you feel fresh throughout the day. Today you will get the fruits of your hard work. You will benefit from a new contact. Some people will like your generosity.

Aquarius

Today friends may ask you for help with some work. Your qualities will be appreciated by the family. There is a possibility of growth in your business through some new technology. Production work can also increase. You will plan to have dinner with your partner. Those who are associated with the field of music and singing will get a chance to perform at a big place. You will get the happiness of children.

Pisces

Today you will get the support of your siblings in some important work. You will enjoy some wonderful moments with your family. Today you will feel energetic. New paths of progress will open in your career. You will be praised everywhere. Business-related travel will be beneficial for you. Today your creative talent will come to the fore. Your financial condition will also be better. Today you will get the full result of your hard work.

