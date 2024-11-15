Horoscope Today, November 16: Scorpio's career path advancement will open; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 16: Know about other zodiacs

Today's Horoscope, November 16, 2024: Today is Saturday Pratipada Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will last till 11:51 pm tonight. Parigh Yoga will last till 11.48 pm tonight. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 7.28 pm today evening. Apart from this, the Sun will transit into Scorpio today morning at 7.32 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 16 November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries:

Today you will have a good day and your mind will remain calm. Today you will be able to find happiness in small things. Today the decision regarding land and property matters will come in your favor. Today your opponents will also extend their hand of friendship to you. Everyone will appreciate your talent. People who are involved in the field of singing or playing music may get a chance to perform at a big place. You will have a different image among people.

Taurus:

Today will be a great day for you. Today your artistic ability will develop. Today you will feel proud. If you want to start a cosmetic business then today is the best day for that. Today is going to be a very good day for the lawyers of this zodiac sign. They may get a big case. Today is a good day from a health point of view.

Gemini:

Today your day will be normal. Today you will have to work harder than before in the workplace. Today you will try to maintain your emotional balance in every situation and will also be successful in it. If a difficult situation arises, try to keep yourself calm. People who are involved in the gold or silver business need to be cautious. You will have to avoid investing anywhere without proper investigation. Today you can be a part of some social function near home. Your identity in the society will also increase.

Cancer:

Today your day will be normal. Today, there is a need to proceed thoughtfully before making any big deal or partnership. There may be discord with family members over some issues. You need to control your speech. People associated with the field of IT will make profits in business today. You may also get an opportunity to join a big group. There will be improvement in long-standing health problems.

Leo:

You will have a good day today. Today you will easily solve your money-related problems. You can get back the money lent today. Will spend time with family. Your respect in the family will increase. With this, the already existing problems will end. Whatever decision you take today in the path of making yourself capable will prove to be effective. Today you need to be careful while driving. You will have to avoid using the vehicle unless necessary.

Virgo:

Today your day is going to be better than expected. Whatever work you undertake today, success will surely kiss your feet. If you want to start a small-scale business then today is a good day for that. You may also get support from your elder brother or father. Your greatest quality will always be to follow the path of truth. People will want to follow you. The search for new possibilities for jobs will be completed. You can also get a job at a good place.

Libra:

Today your day will remain normal. Students will have to work harder in their studies today. There is still a delay in getting the results of hard work. People who are involved in the plastic business will make more progress in their business than expected. Today there is a need to control your speech. Avoid expressing your opinion on other people's matters. There may be ups and downs in relationships with your spouse.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today the path to career advancement will open. You will be praised everywhere. Today is a good day to start a small industry. You will get full support from your family members. Travels undertaken for business will prove beneficial for you. A big deal can also be finalized. You can also plan to go somewhere with friends.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your reputation will increase in society. Today you can also become a part of some social work. Your juniors in the office would like to learn work from you. Everyone will be impressed by your work. You may get a suitable girl. People who are involved in the field of marketing and sales are likely to get good clients today. Today, definitely advise your spouse in any special situation but do not insist that what you say should be accepted.

Capricorn:

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to spend more and more time with your family. You can plan to visit a park with children. People associated with the field of education will get new opportunities for progress today. There is a possibility of promotion in a job today. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. Can also become a part of any religious event. Working women will get encouragement from the boss in the office. You may also get an award or reward.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today luck will be kind to you. Today you may suddenly achieve something that you have been looking for for a long time. Today you will be full of new energy throughout the day. Your work will be praised everywhere. People who are involved in small industries. His business will grow rapidly today. You may also get a chance to join or partner with a big company. Your health will also be good today.

Pisces:

Today your day will be fine. You will be successful in your plans to make yourself financially strong. Today, the decision may come in your favour in cases that have been going on for a long time in the court. You can also get the help of a big legal advisor. There will be an improvement in the father's health problems today. There is a need to be careful in money transactions today. Avoid lending money by trusting anyone immediately. The money given may get stuck.

