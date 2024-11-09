Horoscope Today, November 10: Favorable growth prospects for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope for November 10: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the ninth day (Navami) of the Kartik Shukla fortnight and Sunday. Navami tithi will end at 9:02 PM tonight, while Dhruv yoga will continue until 1:42 AM. Dhanishta Nakshatra will last until 11:00 AM, after which Shatabhisha Nakshatra will begin. Today is also Akshaya Navami. Let's find out how your day will unfold and which remedies can enhance it, as well as your lucky color and number.

Aries:

Today will be favourable for you. Those involved in politics need to stay alert, as opponents may try to harm your reputation. An increase in wealth will bring happiness. Pay attention to your children’s company. You will keep a close watch on business matters. Personal activities will proceed smoothly. Set aside time for socializing and expanding your contacts; this will bring you new insights and achievements.

Lucky Color - Silver

Lucky Number - 6

Taurus:

Today is expected to be a good day for you. Your children will support you in business. Seek advice from an experienced person for effective capital investment. Artists will particularly benefit today. Don’t hesitate to take responsibility for your mistakes; work on understanding and improving them. Singles may receive marriage proposals. Completion of a project will bring great joy. You will respect your spouse’s emotions.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 1

Gemini:

Today will be average. If you’re considering buying a house, shop, or property, the day is favourable, but success may require significant effort. Handle property-related matters carefully. Managing your ego and understanding situations will make problem-solving easier. You may complete an important task and receive some valuable information today. Your efforts will boost income sources.

Lucky Color - Purple

Lucky Number - 5

Cancer:

Today will be full of joy. Planning tasks will be completed on time, and some may even finish earlier, filling you with pride. You may feel inner confusion over people’s opinions or comments. The day is favourable for students, and good exam results will bring joy. Misunderstandings between love partners will be resolved today.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number - 9

Leo:

Today will be favourable for you, bringing growth. You will be mindful of the cleanliness around you. It may take some time to complete your tasks, but you’ll feel satisfied once they’re done. Hockey players will receive encouragement from their coach, helping them perform well. Your married life will be harmonious today.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 4

Virgo:

Today will be a golden day. Helping an elderly person will bring you joy. Science teachers will be busy. You may go shopping with your spouse for household items, including toys for the children, bringing them happiness. Discussions about purchasing a new home may take place within the family. Those in support-related fields will see success today.

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 8

Libra:

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Keep business plans confidential to avoid imitation. There may be favourable deals in buying or selling old property. Working women may stay busy. The home environment will be peaceful, and you may plan to buy decorative items.

Lucky Color - Black

Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio:

Today will be excellent. Students may learn something new from seniors. Some running around for work may be necessary, but your efforts will be appreciated at the office. Disputes in marital relations will be resolved, leading to a fresh start. A family member’s promotion will create a festive atmosphere, and you may give gifts to your children, bringing them joy. Spend time with the elders in your family, as they will appreciate it.

Lucky Color - Brown

Lucky Number - 9

Sagittarius:

Today will be special for you. Be mindful of your parents’ health. Your efforts to foster love in your life will bring positive changes in your loved ones’ behaviour toward you. You will receive love from your siblings. Business troubles will be resolved, and you may recover pending money and discover new income sources.

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 8

Capricorn:

Today will be a good day for employees. Leave office worries at work to maintain a peaceful home environment. Businesspeople may experience a busy day with growth in their trade. The day is also positive for students.

Lucky Color - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Aquarius:

Today will be filled with confidence. You may attend a religious event with family members. Your spouse will support you in your tasks. Take care of your spouse’s health and don’t leave them alone if any health issues arise. You may seek advice from an experienced person regarding your children’s future. Sudden financial gains are likely.

Lucky Color - Magenta

Lucky Number - 1

Pisces:

Today will be excellent. Issues related to property may be resolved. Job seekers will have a good day, possibly with a promotion. Businesspeople may finalize a deal with a major company, which will bring joy.

Lucky Color - Yellow

Lucky Number - 4