Horoscope today, May 4, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. The Tritiya Tithi will continue throughout the day and night and will end tomorrow at 5:25 AM. Parigh Yoga will remain till 11:20 PM tonight. Anuradha Nakshatra will prevail till 9:58 AM, after which Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin. The Moon is transiting in its debilitated sign today, so some zodiac signs need to be cautious regarding finances and health.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, let’s know how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries

Today will be a joyful day for you. You may consider buying a new vehicle. Be cautious, as some people around you may act against you. Follow your plans carefully. Adding new tools to your business will bring good gains. Family matters will improve, and ongoing conflicts at home may be resolved.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Taurus

It will be a good day. You may meet someone special. Those wishing to go abroad may get a promising opportunity. Spend money wisely and maintain a proper budget. Your partner will bring happiness. Students are likely to succeed. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

A pleasant day awaits you. Practical thinking will benefit you. You may spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place. Speaking to your mother about future plans will help. Stay positive to overcome confusion. You may plan to start a new business.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

You may receive long-awaited results today. Government-related work may bring gains. Spending time with children will bring joy. Businesspeople may receive new orders. Maintain polite communication. Students will learn something new.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Leo

A favourable day for you. Your polite nature will be appreciated. Keep track of your expenses. Avoid unnecessary stress. Finding personal time may be difficult. Avoid oily food. Financial matters need attention. Your partner will help complete pending tasks.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

A memorable day is ahead. You may meet an old friend. Students will stay focused. You may attend a religious event with family. Siblings will support you. Good news may come from relatives. You may plan to learn a computer course.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Libra

A better day for you. Family responsibilities will increase, and you will handle them well. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those living away may get a chance to meet family. Past investments may give returns. Control unnecessary expenses.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

You will feel confident today. Discussions with your partner will be helpful. You may attend a cultural event with friends. Support from your father will boost your business. Trust your abilities. You may help someone in need.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius

A positive day overall. Changing your working style will help you complete tasks faster. Guidance from an experienced person will help resolve your child’s career concerns. Control your anger. Law students may benefit. A gift from your partner may bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn

A great day for you. Starting a morning walk routine will boost your energy. You may help an old friend financially. Your energy levels will remain high. Pending tasks will be completed. Students will receive good results for their efforts.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

A favourable day. You may attend a religious event with family. Meeting an old friend will bring joy. Focus on saving for future security. Handle matters calmly. Spending time with friends in the evening will be enjoyable.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Pisces

A good day for you. Working professionals may receive growth opportunities. You may help your partner start something new. Good news about a new family member may arrive. Women in business will remain busy but will enjoy quality time with family later.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on TV shows sharing predictions.)