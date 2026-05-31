Horoscope Today, May 31, 2026: Check your lucky colour, number and astrology prediction

New Delhi:

Today is the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month, and it is Sunday. The full moon will remain until 2:15 pm today. Today is considered an auspicious day for holy bathing and donations. The Siddha Yoga will remain active throughout the day and night until 6:19 am tomorrow. Also, the Anuradha Nakshatra will remain until 4:12 pm today. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and what measures you can take to make it better. We will also learn your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent today. Students pursuing diplomas should continue their hard work in studies. The lack of harmony in your married life will be resolved today. Family happiness will increase. You will seek advice from an elder regarding an important task, which will make them proud. Your health will remain good. You will develop a stronger inclination towards religious activities. Those in the furniture business may see good profits, which will bring joy.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be wonderful today. You will continue to succeed at work. You need to maintain consistent effort. Friends may visit your home, making you feel happy. Students may seek help from seniors for a project. Try to improve your efficiency today, as it will bring desired benefits. Married life will remain joyful, and you may spend time with children.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be full of responsibilities today. You will receive support from government-related individuals, along with encouragement to move forward. Your colleagues at work will be impressed by your project. You will feel happy about your son’s progress. The day is good for students, and you may study together with others. Your health will be better than usual.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent today. Property dealers may secure a major deal, bringing future profits. You may organise a party at home, creating a festive atmosphere. Differences in married life will be resolved, strengthening your relationship. Those suffering from knee issues may find relief. You may purchase a vehicle or other item for family comfort.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be good today. As income increases, responsibilities will also rise. You will get new job opportunities and make the most of them. Pending tasks may be completed with a friend’s help. Your routine will remain positive. Health will be strong. You will feel motivated to try something new. Respect your elders’ advice at home.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

You will share your feelings with friends, which will lighten your mood. Do not start a business without consulting an experienced person. You will remain busy with family matters. A pleasant atmosphere will prevail at home. You may meet new people at the office. Avoid unnecessary conversations. Health issues will improve.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be average today. Bonding between siblings will improve. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve success. Married life will improve. Family members may seek your advice. Keep a positive mindset at work. Avoid unnecessary spending. You may gain new friends. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Gold

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Parents will support and encourage your decisions. You may have the opportunity to buy a new vehicle. Any ongoing construction work will be completed soon. Your efforts will be successful. Students preparing for exams may achieve success soon. Health and confidence will improve.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You will respect elders. Those suffering from long-term health issues will find relief. Positive changes will occur at work. Married life will be peaceful and happy. Health will be good. You will spend quality time with children. Your biggest concern will be resolved. Lovers may have long phone conversations.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It will be a joyful today for you. You may receive an important responsibility at work, allowing you to showcase your skills. Government employees may be honoured and could expect promotion. Students will get opportunities to showcase their talent. You may make positive life changes. Business will improve. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be very good. Rest your body and avoid overthinking. Your brother may seek your advice on an important matter. Be cautious of opponents at work. Poor eating habits may cause health issues. You may plan a trip with your partner. Exercise will be beneficial. You will try to understand your partner’s feelings.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will bring success at work. Multiple sources of income may open up, strengthening your financial condition. A senior guest may visit your home, creating a joyful atmosphere. You may discuss important matters with your spouse. Students will revise old chapters. Health will improve. Be cautious of opponents. Legal matters may be resolved in your favour. Job changes are also possible.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)