Horoscope Today, May 29, 2026: Check what the stars have planned for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of the (Adhik) Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Friday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 9:51 AM today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. Today, the Parigh Yoga will continue throughout the day and night until 4:36 AM tomorrow morning. Additionally, Swati Nakshatra will remain until 10:38 AM today, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will commence. Besides this, Mercury will transit into Gemini at 11:14 AM today. Let us now know from Acharya Indu Prakash the daily horoscope for 29 May 2026.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a cheerful day for you. Be prepared to compromise and cooperate in major matters today. Working women will benefit greatly from their work plans. People of this zodiac sign may visit a religious place with their spouse today. There may also be changes in several important tasks today, and luck will support you. Before investing in any field, do seek advice from elders. For newly married couples, the day will be very pleasant, and they may go out for dinner together. Amidst the week’s hustle and bustle, you should take out some time for yourself.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

You may recover a lost old possession today. Those associated with agriculture may receive double financial benefits under a government scheme, improving your financial strength. Try to understand others’ viewpoints calmly today, as this will have long-term positive effects. You will succeed in resolving workplace issues. You are likely to win in legal matters today. The day will be delightful for love partners.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Support from your spouse in a project will open new dimensions of success for you. Avoid relying too much on others’ opinions in office matters; it will be better to trust yourself. Jewellery traders may see a strong rise in the market. Family relationships will become sweeter today. There are chances of gaining benefits from different sources. Employed people may soon experience a transfer. Take special care of your father’s health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Before making any decision regarding financial transactions, do consult your elder brother. Students should focus their minds and avoid wasting time. Those seeking jobs should work on improving their skills, as they may soon appear for job interviews and achieve success. Business profits are likely to be better than usual today. Pay special attention to your diet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

The beginning of the day will be pleasant. Those involved in glass or metal businesses will benefit today. Your hard work and humble behaviour will bring good financial gains. Opponents will remain subdued under your influence. People of this zodiac sign will enjoy family happiness and peace today, and sweetness will increase in relationships. You will spend more time with family members today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your interest in creative activities will increase. The day is auspicious for buying new clothes and shopping for home décor and household appliances. You may attend a birthday party today. The day will be wonderful for love partners, and you may plan an outing together. Think carefully before helping others today. Your health will remain much better than before.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Your boss may come to your home for dinner today. There are signs of profit in business. You may participate in several entertaining activities with friends, bringing you great joy. There is a possibility of spending money on travel or commuting today. Your financial condition will remain stable. Married life will be very interesting and pleasant today. You will feel mentally and physically fit.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be profitable for you. Good financial gains are likely in business. If you are planning to start a new business, today would be a good day to begin. For people associated with politics, the day will be excellent, and you may get an opportunity to express your views at a social gathering. You may plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. New sources of income will improve your financial position. Newly married couples may attend a family function. You will receive support from family members in your work.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Strengthen your contacts further, as they will prove highly beneficial. You may receive good news from relatives today, which will enhance your self-respect. You may go out for dinner with friends at night. At work, try to complete tasks with simplicity and ease; success according to your efforts is likely. Your financial side will become stronger than before. Married life will remain excellent. Students will receive support from teachers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. Your confidence level will remain high, allowing your tasks to progress rapidly. There are chances of changes in business today. The creativity of young children at home will improve further. Keep your valuable belongings safe today. Help may come from a special person. Love partners of this zodiac sign may discuss future plans and spend quality time together. Remain composed while speaking to others.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be a very good day for you. You are likely to achieve major success in your professional field, as an offer from a foreign company may come your way, and joining it could prove beneficial. Park your vehicle in a safe place today, otherwise you may have to pay a fine. Opponents may try to harm you, so maintain distance from them as much as possible. Your interest in social activities will increase today. Maintain a friendly attitude towards children, as excessive strictness may affect their morale negatively.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness into your life. Your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may visit a temple with your parents. Due to the arrival of a close guest at home, your plan to watch a film with family may get postponed. You will spend more time at home today. Financial problems are likely to come to an end today. Business will bring monetary gains. The day will be auspicious for students of this zodiac sign. You will receive support from your spouse while making plans.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)