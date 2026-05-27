Horoscope Today, May 27, 2026: Check your lucky colour, number and astrology prediction

New Delhi:

The day falls on Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Adhik Jyeshtha month and Tuesday. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain throughout the day and night until 6:22 am on May 27. Siddhi Yoga will stay in effect until 3:11 am tonight, while Hasta Nakshatra will continue till 5:57 am tomorrow morning. According to astrologer Indu Prakash, the day brings positive opportunities in work, finances, relationships, and personal growth for many zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be highly favourable for you. Businesspersons are likely to see financial gains, and partnerships may bring long-term benefits. A major property-related matter could finally get resolved. It is also a good day to take fresh initiatives at work. Career growth and new opportunities are likely to come your way. People associated with the arts may get a valuable chance to showcase their talent. You may also get an opportunity to participate in an environmental or social awareness campaign.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today may bring positive changes into your life. Property dealers are likely to benefit financially, and sudden monetary gains are possible. Your financial condition will remain strong. Women of this zodiac sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse, keeping them cheerful throughout the day. Work pressure in business may reduce, giving you time to focus on new plans and activities. Appreciation at the workplace is likely, and juniors may seek your guidance. Your mother’s health is expected to improve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be productive and encouraging. Your confidence will reflect in your work, and your suggestions at the office may help finalise an important deal. This could also increase your chances of promotion. Opponents are likely to maintain distance from you today. You may meet experienced people who could guide you in important matters. Students preparing for competitive exams may receive good news. Couples may plan a weekend getaway to a hill station.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day is likely to bring happiness and relief. A special task that was started long ago may finally get completed, bringing positive outcomes in the near future. Avoid taking emotional decisions and seek advice from elders before making important choices. People working in the technology sector may come across promising job opportunities. Support from your spouse will help stabilise business-related ups and downs. Athletes may get a chance to participate in a major tournament.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may finally find answers to several confusing questions, helping you gain clarity. An incomplete task is likely to get completed, and a particular project may bring financial gains. However, rising expenses could affect your budget slightly. Support from siblings may help you complete personal work. Newly married couples may visit a religious place today. Your performance at work may impress seniors and increase your chances of promotion.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will feel refreshing and energetic. Businesspersons should keep their plans confidential to achieve success. Tasks that you had been planning for a while are likely to move forward smoothly. Before investing money anywhere, do proper research to avoid losses. Avoid unnecessary shopping to maintain financial balance. Spending time with children in the evening may help you relax. You may also go out with friends. Your spouse could surprise you with a thoughtful gift, bringing warmth to the relationship.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Luck is likely to favour you today. Your spouse may do something thoughtful that keeps you happy throughout the day. Some developments in business may prove beneficial in the future. Health will remain stable and positive. Starting a new project or venture could work in your favour. Financial gains are also likely. Engineers may have a rewarding day, and some may even receive teaching-related offers from educational institutions.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial overall. If you are planning to travel, the journey is likely to bring positive results. Make sure you carry all important documents before leaving. You may feel slightly lazy during the day, but your hard work will still produce good outcomes. Your personality will attract attention and appreciation from others. A distant relative may visit your home, creating a cheerful atmosphere in the family.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will remain favourable for you. Acting wisely and patiently will help you achieve success. Those working in the banking sector may come across promotion opportunities. New ideas related to earning money may come to your mind. A friend may support you during a difficult situation, strengthening your bond further. Avoid expressing your thoughts unnecessarily unless required. Careful decision-making will help you today.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today may bring positive news and fresh opportunities. It is a favourable day for business expansion and implementing old plans. People around you are likely to remain supportive and pleased with your behaviour. An old confusion or issue may finally come to an end. Those associated with the tourism industry may receive financial benefits. Stay alert at work, as opponents may try unsuccessfully to create trouble in business. Students may receive help from their elder sister in completing projects.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your interest in spirituality may increase today. Your influence and reputation at the workplace are likely to grow. Newly married couples may attend a social function where they could meet someone inspiring and pleasant. Advice from parents may prove useful while starting a new business. Students will remain focused on studies, and those studying away from home may achieve a major success. Couples will understand each other’s emotions better today.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be pleasant and cheerful. Your health will improve compared to before. College students may spend fun moments with friends and engage in meaningful discussions as well. Avoid wasting time on unimportant tasks, or your day may become unproductive. Helping someone in need today will give you emotional satisfaction and peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)