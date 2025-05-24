Horoscope Today, May 25: Good day for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 25, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Trayodashi, the Udaya Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and is a Sunday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 3:52 pm today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 11:06 am today, after which Shobhan Yoga will start. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 11:12 am today. Apart from this, today is the monthly Shivratri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 25, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

The work you want to complete today will be completed easily. People will keep coming and going to the house to congratulate on the completion of some important work. Today you can go to a friend's house to meet him. Which will help you in solving your problems. If you have had a rift with a relative earlier, then today is a good day to improve relationships. Today, opponents will keep their distance from you. In the evening, you can go to the market to buy household items.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today, luck will be with you. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with someone's help. Avoid advising on someone else's work today. Use the right language while talking to others today. If you want to sell the land you have already bought today, then you can benefit a lot from it. Today is a good day for the people of this zodiac who are connected with social networking. You may also have to travel abroad related to work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Lovemates can plan lunch in a good restaurant today. Today, your health will be fine. While going out of the house, carry a little more money in your pocket because expenses can increase today. You will focus on your studies, and if you are going for an interview, then eat papaya before going. You will be successful. Today, you can be honoured for your social work. Problems that have been going on for many days can end today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You can plan to visit a relative's house. Today, you will be the centre of attraction at a function, people will be impressed by your personality. Employed people of this zodiac can get a golden opportunity today. Today will be a great day for students. To keep your health fit, stay away from spicy food. You will plan to go out with friends. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office, which will keep you happy. Today, there is a possibility of financial gain in your business.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, the financial side will remain strong. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Juniors can come to learn from you. You will party with friends, where everyone will enjoy a lot. Today will be a good day for students, as they will concentrate on their studies. Neighbours with whom you had differences earlier will forget everything and extend a hand of friendship. Today, your health will be good. Today, people associated with architecture can get promotions. Today, there will be happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, people will be attracted towards you. You will make friends with new people. Today will bring new opportunities for the youth looking for a job. Today will bring profit for the booksellers of this zodiac, there will be more money than expected. Today, there is a need to be careful while using the vehicle. Avoid using the vehicle for any reason. Take care of the health of children today. Today, you will make up your mind to start an online business.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today you will feel like meeting a friend. Married men of this zodiac will gift a saree to their spouse today. Today is going to be beneficial for property dealers. Be a little cautious while driving, and do not forget to wear a seat belt. Students will participate in a competition today. Where will their performance be better? Today is a good day for women associated with sports, there are chances of getting success. The application for a loan will be approved today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today, the whole day will be spent with parents. Today, feeding your kheer to your parents will increase family happiness. Eating fresh fruits is good for good health. Today will be favourable for students of this zodiac. You can get good news related to the exam. If you want to buy any item made of iron today, then buy it. Today, you can plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a relative. Today is a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will do something different today to enhance your personality. Your good personality will help you create a different identity in society. Today, you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is going to be a day of profit for the contractor of this zodiac sign. Today, there is a possibility of big profit with little hard work. With the help of a spouse, the financial condition will improve. Today you will be busy completing household tasks.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today, your day is going to be full of confidence. Today, different thoughts will come to your mind. Today, if possible, do not spend much time and money on entertainment. In such a situation, you can get help from someone close to you. Today, you will try to solve problems by keeping your mind calm. There are chances of success in daily tasks. You will get a gift from your spouse today, which will keep your mind happy. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Aquarius

Today, your day will bring new hope. Today, a new business deal will be finalised. For which you may have to travel abroad. Today, you will easily settle difficult tasks. Today, you will get the support of your elder brother in completing a project. Today, you will have great success in the workplace. Today, you will win in court cases. You can take the help of a big lawyer. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Pisces

Today, your day is going to be full of happiness. Today, you can get great news. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family life. There is a chance of meeting a dear friend. Today, you can get money from new sources. Lovemates of this zodiac will share their thoughts today. Problems coming into the business will be automatically resolved today. Students are likely to achieve great success today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)