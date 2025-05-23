Horoscope Today, May 24: Taurus to start new venture in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 24, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 7:21 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 3 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 1:48 pm today. Apart from this, Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 24, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today, your day will be full of happiness. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favour. People associated with art, media are likely to get new job opportunities. You will get respect for your work in the office. You will be given a new project, you will complete it in the best way, which will prove beneficial for you in future. Your income will increase. Your family atmosphere will be pleasant. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. Avoid getting entangled in any matter in the workplace today. Take special care of your health today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a lucky day for you. You will start a new venture in your business. You will get tremendous success. Your influence will increase among people. Your reputation will increase in society. During this time, you will meet new people. You will get to learn something new. You will get opportunities to earn money through many means. During this time, avoid overconfidence. Today you will have a good time with your family. Your financial condition will remain strong. There will be some family expenses. The atmosphere at home will be good. Do not ignore your health; pay attention to your diet.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the atmosphere in your family will be pleasant. You will be happy to see mutual coordination. Your professional life will be great. The efforts made today will double the benefits. You will find yourself financially strong. This is a great time for those who are associated with medicine. You will get some new achievements. You will plan to go to a favourite place with your loved one. During this time, you will also have some expenses. Today, you should avoid getting angry, use sweet language while talking to anyone. Do meditation to keep the mind calm.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. You will make new decisions to expand your business. There will be a good change in your financial condition. You can also go on a business trip. You will get mental peace along with pleasant experiences. Today, you will spend the day in a happy atmosphere with the family. You will be alert at the workplace, opponents can create problems, so you need to be careful. Today, you should avoid any kind of carelessness. Today, you will get full support from friends. The decision taken today will be very beneficial for you in the future.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get immense possibilities in your career field, your government work will be done. With the support of higher officials, you will benefit in your job. You will get a new direction. Your financial condition will improve. You will see changes in your lifestyle. You will get the support of your spouse in every work. You will spend more time with your family. You will get to hear great news from your children. This can be about success in the field of education. You will go somewhere outside for higher education.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get success in business. Students will be able to succeed by performing well in the exam. You will have a good understanding with your spouse. You will feel happy. Today, there is a need to be careful in property-related matters. Especially do the paperwork carefully. Success in business activities will bring big benefits in the economic sector. You can go on an adventure trip with your friends. Exercise for fitness.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today will be a day full of joy. There will be auspicious work in your family. The atmosphere of the house will be happy. Today you will spend some time listening to music. You will feel refreshed. Think well before joining a new job. Don't take hasty decisions today. You will get to work on a big project in the office. Your financial condition will be good. You will make some plans for your home today. You will take advice from the doctor regarding the health of someone in the house. Children will focus on their studies.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will invest money in a business. You will start a new business plan. You will take your business forward. Your stuck money may come back. You will also do some charity work. You will distribute things needed by needy children. Avoid any long journey. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac. Your child will have good fortune. Exercise for good health. Married life is going to be great, your spouse will appreciate your feelings.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your married life will be full of happiness. You will try to understand each other's feelings. You will spend more time with your children and family. Your performance at work will be good. You will get the support of your seniors. You will get a chance to visit new places. You will learn a lot of new things. There are chances of a salary increase in your job. Be cautious of your opponents at the workplace. Avoid your arrogance today. You will get a chance to join a big project.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get the support of your family. Problems in married life will end. You will have a lot of running around at the workplace today. There are chances of good profits in business. During this time, any kind of negligence can prove costly. Take special care while making transactions. You should spend some time with family and friends or take some time for entertainment, you will feel good. The work that has been pending for a long time is expected to be completed. Your financial condition will remain strong. You will get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Aquarius

Today will bring better results for you. You will get the support of your seniors at your workplace. You will be successful in making your mark. You will be able to challenge your opponents with your hard work. You will be interested in new tasks. You will try to give your best. You will get more benefits than expected in the job. During this time, do not let laziness dominate you; also, keep sweetness in your speech. There will be mutual love among family members. You will consult a doctor regarding the health of your spouse. The ongoing rift between lovemates will end today.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will start your own business. You will get good success. Your financial side will be strong. Your personal relationships will improve. You will get financial benefits from business done in partnership. During this time, you will have to control your expenses. The atmosphere of your home and family will be good. Be a little cautious about your health. Avoid getting angry unnecessarily. Do yoga for mental peace. New ideas will flow into your life. You may suddenly get monetary gains from somewhere.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)