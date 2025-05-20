Horoscope Today, May 21: Happy day for Scorpians, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 21 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the ninth day of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Navami Tithi will remain till 3:22 pm today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 12:53 pm tonight. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 6:58 pm today. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Krittika Nakshatra at 10:17 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 21 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. You will go to a religious place with family for darshan, family harmony will increase. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before taking a family decision, take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today you will get the support of your spouse in an important project, which will prove helpful for success in future.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. If you do any important work after pre-planning, then the work will be completed easily. Newly married people will plan to watch a movie with their spouse today, and the relationship will get stronger. More money is going to be spent on entertainment today. The boss can check the list of work done by you, and keep your file ready. Today, you will contribute to the cleaning of the temple. There are chances of students getting success.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. Those preparing for competitive exams need to work harder to achieve success. Due to more work, you will have to run around today. Today is going to be beneficial for builders. Today, you can get more profit from a new project. Today, there will be a new turn in your business, which will benefit you in the future.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Those preparing for competitive exams need to work harder to achieve success. You will have to run around today due to more work. Today is going to be beneficial for builders. Today, you can get more profit from a new project. Today, there will be a new turn in your business which will benefit you in the future.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 5

Leo

Today will be your lucky day. New work can come up in the office. You will try to do that new work very well. Today, there are chances of you getting monetary benefits. You will meet a special friend today, meeting whom you will be happy. Today is a successful day for architects and engineers. Today, you will get the blessings of your parents. You will take advice from your brother to complete some work.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Spend the evening with your family, they will like it. The planned work will be completed on your own today. You will have some new and good ideas on many matters. Women of this zodiac will be busy with household chores today. Today is a favourable day for students. Today is an auspicious day to take admission in an institution related to music. If you feel that you are in a problem, then take time for yourself and assess your personality.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today is a great day for students. Teachers will be happy with you due to your good performance in college today. Health will be much better today than before. The opinion of an elder will remove the ongoing rift in your relationship. You can also start a risky work today, if you succeed in it, your confidence will increase. Today, you will have to make wise decisions in matters of money. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a profitable day for you. Your mind will be happy as time is in your favour. You will get more than one opportunity to benefit from a job or business. The pace of work will be fast. Today is a very good day for students, and success in exams will kiss your feet. Today, there are chances of you travelling to do business in another state. Children will be happy to get their favourite toy today.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 3

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be full of confidence. You will attend a meeting today in connection with business. You may get a surprise from your younger siblings... Your relationship will become sweeter. Think well before investing in anything, and also take the advice of an expert. Do not hold back from helping others, you will feel better. Newly married couples will go to visit a religious place today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today your day will be pleasant. Whatever obstacles come in the workplace, you can learn something from them; in this way, you will get new opportunities to move forward. You will benefit if you work well in business. Women associated with the sports field will perform brilliantly in practice today. Efforts to do something new in business will be successful. You will benefit from helping others. You will get benefits in matters of property.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Avoid adopting shortcuts to complete any work. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will see growth in their business. Mothers will tell moral stories to their children. They will focus on creative work and will try to do some creative work. Today is a good day for unmarried people. Sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial condition. You will buy the things you need. Your health is going to be excellent today.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 5

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today will be a good day in the office, along with colleagues will help you with your work. Do not get influenced by anyone today, and be cautious about your work. There are chances of a little guest coming to your family. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Students will fill out the form for a competitive exam today. People looking for a job will find success today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6