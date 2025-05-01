Horoscope Today, May 2: Geminis to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 2, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Panchami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 9.15 am today, after which Shashthi Tithi will start. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 3.20 pm today. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 1.04 pm today. Apart from this, the birth anniversary of Saint Surdas ji will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 2, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, your day is going to be mixed. Today you will run around in connection with some work. Students of this zodiac who are preparing for a competitive exam will be successful soon. Today, your interest in charity work will increase. Today, friends will be impressed by your words. Family life will be happy. Traders will get more profit today. Today, there may be ups and downs in your health. You will be able to complete the pending work in the office today. People looking for a job will get many opportunities to get a job today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. The jovial behaviour of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house more pleasant, along with this, your personal life will be better. Today, your opponents will ask for your opinion on work. There will be pleasant changes in the jobs of people in government departments. You will get good news related to the transfer. Today will be a good day in terms of health. There will be an atmosphere of peace in married life. Lovemates of this zodiac will go for a walk today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics businessmen. You will take out some time from your busy routine for your children, in which you will enjoy a lot with them. You will have dinner outside today. The problems of the transfer of teachers will end. Today, you will get many opportunities for business success. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Today is a good day to make decisions on family issues. Coordination with everyone at home will remain good. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, which will increase the sweetness of the relationship.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful soon. Today, you will get a chance to help a needy person on the road, which will make you very happy. Today, the EMI of some goods will be completed, you will make up your mind to buy new things. Today, children will ask you for your opinion on some decisions. Today you will be busy with office work. Today will be a good day from the point of view of health. You will be very practical with others. If you put your point in front of people in a positive manner, then it will be beneficial.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Leo

Today has brought new enthusiasm for you. People who have been troubled by something for a long time will find a solution to it today. People working will get opportunities for promotion in their jobs. People will be impressed by your art of talking. Your chances of progress will increase. You will move forward by understanding each other in the family. Today, your health is going to be good. Textile traders of this zodiac will think of taking their business further. You will get the full benefit of the hard work done today. You will finish the household work on time.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can go to a religious place with the family. Today, your mind will be engaged in some creative work. Today, you will get in touch with people who will prove to be helpful to you. Hotel businessmen are going to get more profit than usual today. Also, your income will increase. Today, there will be good coordination with the family members. Today, you need to be careful while driving. Lovemates can go out somewhere after a long time today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. People looking for a job will get a job in a good company. Students will be engaged in their studies today. Also, they will participate in a competition. Today, you will get back the money given to someone. Today, you will complete your pending work with full hard work. There will be happiness and harmony in your married life, and along with this, you can plan a picnic with children. The boss will be happy with your hard work. Today, your health will remain fit. You will get very good suggestions from friends to increase your business. Today, you may have to meet someone at a social event.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will move forward in business with your hard work. Today you will get good news. Today, you will spend time with children and understand their thoughts. Today, avoid oily food from outside as much as possible. Today, you will be able to earn money even without anyone's help, you just need to believe in yourself. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elders will see changes in their health, and today you will feel better. Today is the day to correct your mistakes. You may get confused with some work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today, your day is going to be full of busyness. Today, you will fulfil the responsibilities of your personal life. People of this zodiac sign associated with politics will get support from other people. People will praise your work. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day, and in that time you will do your favourite work. Today you will also go to the shopping mall with your children, where you will look very happy. Family relationships will get stronger. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. Today, your health will be good. Today, you will be mentally fit.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Software engineers will get good chances of promotion. Today, the family atmosphere will become happy due to the good result of my daughter's exam. Today, your tension will be less. You will get back the money given to a relative. Also, you will get the blessings of elders in completing incomplete work plans. The negativity of life will go away. Today, any of your posts on social media will get more likes, your followers will increase.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get good news from your children, which will keep you happy the whole day. Today you will get opportunities to earn money, do not let any opportunity go by. Today your efforts will be successful. You will try your best to fulfill the responsibilities of your father. Today the situation in business will remain favorable. Your social work will be appreciated, people's respect will increase. Sudden monetary gains will keep the mind happy.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your speech will become sweet, due to which people will be impressed by your words. Today, you will get sources of income. Today you will get advice from elders, as well as you will get good contacts. You will get the support of friends at every step. Today, you will get a chance to attend a social function. You can get a gift from friends. Today, you will get good results from the work done earlier. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)