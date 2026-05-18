Horoscope today, May 18, 2026: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the first (Adhik) Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi and Monday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 5:54 PM today. The Sukarma Yoga will last till 9:48 PM tonight. Also, the Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 11:32 AM today. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on May 18, 2026 and the lucky number and lucky colour for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings very special moments for you. You will get support from your brother and mother, and your courage will increase. With the help of colleagues, you will complete your work on time. Take proper care of your diet. Women of this sign may get good discounts while shopping today. You will be busy cleaning your house today. Matters related to land and property will be in your favour. The day will be good for students. You will feel enthusiastic and ready to achieve something great. Good opportunities will come your way, and you should make full use of them. Financially, the situation will remain strong.

Lucky colour : White

Lucky number : 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day for you. You may remain busy with cleaning or renovation work at home. You will succeed in proving your efficiency to others. You will receive respect from your father and teachers. For business people, disappointment will turn into hope, and new projects may come. Friends living abroad may invite you or call you for work opportunities. Your love partner may gift you something today, and you will value each other’s emotions. Lawyers of this sign will have a good day. People close to you may ask for help. Students will achieve good success through hard work.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today brings new enthusiasm. New sources of income may open up for you. Students may achieve surprising results in education. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. Your interest in spirituality and religious matters will increase. With the help of a friend, pending work may be completed, and past efforts may bring success. Investment in land-related work may be profitable. You will feel energetic at work. Your practical knowledge will be strong. You will get positive results from past efforts. Business persons may need to work a little harder. You will spend the day with family.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Favourable situations will arise in public and professional work. You will discuss solutions to a problem with family members. Work will be completed on time, bringing happiness. Financial condition will improve. For those working in multinational companies, the day looks progressive; new work plans may bring financial gains. Newly married couples may visit a religious place. Students will have an average day but will learn something new. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent day for you. You may feel slightly confused, but sharing your thoughts with your spouse will help. Avoid taking important decisions in haste. Friendships will grow stronger. You will feel confident and complete pending tasks. Sudden financial gains may improve your financial condition. Love life will be good. Partnership work will be beneficial. Your generous nature will attract people.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Positive thinking and balance will help you achieve difficult tasks. Students need to work harder for success. Career issues will be resolved, and you may try something new. Relationships will remain sweet. You may receive a job offer from a big company. Fashion designers may get good orders. Lawyers may study old cases. Married life will become sweeter. Understanding your partner will strengthen relationships.

Lucky colour : Purple

Lucky number : 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Family relationships will remain sweet. Financial condition will improve. You will be given responsibilities at work and will complete them successfully. Take care of your diet. Hard work will bring benefits. Students will have a good day and receive guidance from teachers. Married life will be happy. You will receive blessings from elders. The day will be relaxing for women, and children will help with household work. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour : Green

Lucky number : 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will feel satisfied regarding children. It is a favourable time for starting a new business or finding new job opportunities. Your confidence will increase. Your personality will be appreciated at the office. Your abilities and foresight will bring good results. You may go out with your spouse. Students will have a good day. You may receive important advice to overcome business problems.

Lucky colour : Yellow

Lucky number : 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You may discuss difficult matters today. Hard work will bring future benefits. You will focus on important tasks and responsibilities. New plans may suddenly come to your mind. Students may take help from siblings in mathematics. Love partners may go out and plan dinner together.

Lucky colour : Red

Lucky number : 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. It is a good day to complete planned tasks. Luck will support you in completing pending work. You may be honoured for your work and qualities. Your reputation in society may increase. You will handle responsibilities well. Maintain health caution and do not ignore any issues. Students will succeed with less effort. Newly married people will understand their partner better, improving relationships.

Lucky colour : Black

Lucky number : 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be great. Your communication skills will impress others and benefit you. Hard work without worrying about results will lead to success. You will meet new people. Business may suddenly bring profit and support from authorities. Web designers will have a good day. Transport workers will earn more than usual. You will receive support from your spouse.

Lucky colour : Pink

Lucky number : 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. You will focus entirely on your work and be ready to work hard. People will support you. You may benefit from government or senior officials. Your morale will remain high, helping you achieve goals quickly. New work will take time but bring good results. Health issues will improve. You will take part in religious activities with family, bringing peace of mind. You will also think of new ways to grow your business, which will benefit you in the future. You may take new financial initiatives.

Lucky colour : Blue

Lucky number : 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)