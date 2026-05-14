Horoscope Today, May 14, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwadasi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and Thursday. The Dwadasi tithi will last until 11:21 AM today, after which the Trayodashi tithi will begin. In addition, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed today. The Preeti Yoga will remain until 5:53 PM, and the Revati Nakshatra will last until 10:34 PM. Also, at 12:30 AM tonight, Mercury will transit into Taurus. Let us learn from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on 14 May 2026, along with the lucky numbers and lucky colours for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent today. You will need to work hard to complete your tasks. Students of this sign will experience success today. Good news related to a competitive examination is likely. Financial stability will remain. Your married life will be wonderful, and your spouse will support your work. Love partners may plan an outing and exchange gifts. You may go shopping for study-related items for children.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with happiness. You will be able to convince people with your plans. Family relationships will become sweeter, and everyone will remain cheerful. You may benefit from earlier investments. Your seniors at work will be pleased with your performance. Parents may give you a gift, which will keep you happy throughout the day. It is a favourable day for technical students.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be generally good. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some tasks may take longer, and you may need to stay late at work. Students should focus more on their studies. Accountants will have a busy day. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. You will spend joyful moments with friends. You may benefit from the support of an important person. Your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be wonderful. You will focus on improving your work. Children will be more attentive and obedient towards their parents. Avoid scolding others; instead, speak politely. You may consider starting new work after consulting elders. Your decision in family matters will prove beneficial. You may get relief from an ongoing EMI.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will bring positive results. Workload may increase, but your performance will impress your boss. Be careful with financial matters. It is a good day for those in the travel industry. You may receive useful advice from someone close. Your mother may prepare something sweet for you. Take care of the health of elderly family members. You may receive a gift from your spouse.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will be fairly good. You may make some beneficial changes in business, which will prove useful. Students may learn something new. You will discuss matters with your family. Newly married couples will try to understand each other better. It is a good day for lawyers. Sudden financial gain from a client is possible. Property-related discussions may be finalised.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Keep your mind calm while working, as this will help you complete tasks easily. Try to maintain good behaviour with everyone and avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. Make financial decisions carefully. You may visit a temple with family. You will receive advice from an experienced person in court-related matters. Students will have a satisfactory day with good results from hard work.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Business will bring higher-than-expected profits. Guidance from elders will help you complete family tasks. Family issues may get resolved, increasing harmony at home. Money lent earlier may be returned, giving you financial support. Job seekers may receive calls from large companies.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be better. You will need to use your wisdom to achieve good results. Blessings from elders will increase positivity and respect. Good news from your children is likely. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you may organise a satsang. Take special care of elderly family members, which will increase affection. Marriage proposals may be finalised for unmarried individuals.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be spent more in travel and leisure. Family members will give you good advice. You will complete office tasks easily, earning praise from juniors and seniors, which will boost your confidence and respect. Business will bring better-than-expected profits. If you are considering a job change, think carefully. Good news by evening will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Love relationships will become more affectionate.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be special. If your seniors or boss give you advice at work, take it seriously and try to improve your shortcomings. You will make financial plans for business growth. Good news from children is likely. Maintain balance in spending and focus especially on savings. Be cautious regarding your health.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. Maintain focus to repeat good performance at work. Businesspeople should be slightly cautious with their plans. You may feel inclined towards spirituality and may visit a religious place. Try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Love partners may go out together. The day is good for medical students.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)