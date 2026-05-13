Horoscope Today, May 13, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and Wednesday fall on May 13, 2026. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 1:30 PM, while Vishkumbh Yoga will continue till 8:55 PM. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will stay active until 12:18 AM. Devotees will also observe Apara Ekadashi vrat today, a day considered spiritually significant in Hindu tradition. Here’s what the day may look like for each zodiac sign, along with lucky colours and lucky numbers, as predicted by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an average day for you. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters. If you are planning to invest money in a major project, take advice from an experienced person first. There are chances of financial gains through investments. You may visit a religious place today, but take care of your health during travel. Opportunities related to promotion or job change may come your way. Think carefully before making career-related decisions.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will bring happiness and relief. A task that has been pending for a long time may finally get completed. Students of this sign are likely to have a favourable day and may soon achieve a new milestone in their career. Before starting any new work, seek blessings from elders. You will spend quality time with colleagues and learn something valuable from your past mistakes. Maintain a balance between business expenses and personal spending.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day is expected to be positive. Be slightly cautious while dealing with new people. At work, someone may complain about you regarding office matters. Adopting new technology in business could bring growth and profits. You may plan a dinner outing with your spouse. Those connected to music or singing may get a chance to perform at a prestigious platform. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today looks favourable for you. Some people may approach you for help. Family members are likely to appreciate your qualities. Those connected with real estate may crack a profitable deal. Government employees may have to travel for important work. If you are starting a new project, taking advice from elders will prove beneficial. Include yoga in your routine to stay fit. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your partner. Avoid lending or borrowing money today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be normal. Friends may help you in a legal matter, which will strengthen your bond with them. Career-related matters are likely to improve. Take extra care of your health and avoid eating fast food. There are strong chances of double profits in business today. You may also get an opportunity to join a larger group or network. Think carefully before finalising any major deal.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be in your favour. You may feel drawn towards a particular task or hobby and spend most of your day doing what you enjoy. You will try to fulfil the wishes of family members and are likely to succeed to a large extent. New business partnerships may come your way. The day looks positive for couples in love. With some extra effort, you may receive a major financial opportunity. Positive thinking will work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Today may bring new experiences for you. Business profits could exceed your expectations. You will try to improve your lifestyle and overall routine. Some guests may visit your home, bringing happiness to the family atmosphere. Work pressure in the office may remain high, but you will manage to complete everything smoothly by evening. Harmony with your spouse will remain strong. Children may open up and share their feelings with you today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today may bring important changes into your life. These changes are likely to work in your favour. You may have to work harder than usual to complete a task. Those associated with hotel or restaurant businesses are likely to see better profits today. Support from your father will help you both personally and professionally. Warmth and sweetness will remain in family relationships.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will feel refreshing and energetic. You may plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Support from colleagues and people around you will help at the workplace. A task that had been stuck for days may finally get completed. Students of this sign are likely to have a productive day. You may unexpectedly find something you have been searching for over the years. People connected with the travel and tourism business are likely to see growth.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be joyful. You may receive good news related to your son’s career or achievements. At work, you could be given a new responsibility, and completing it successfully will make you happy. The evening will be spent with family, bringing warmth and positivity at home. You may attend a function with your parents. Those connected with the education sector may come across new growth opportunities. Working women of this sign may receive appreciation at the workplace.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today brings fresh happiness into your life. A work-related journey may turn out to be beneficial. Your reputation and respect in society are likely to grow. The arrival of a relative at home may create a cheerful atmosphere. You may also meet some influential or special people today. You will seriously think about achieving your goals quickly. Your juniors at work are likely to respect you more after noticing your performance. People working in marketing may get good clients today.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you. Support from siblings may help you complete an important task. You will enjoy memorable moments with family members. Career growth opportunities may open up. Avoid trusting strangers too quickly and keep your plans confidential. You may visit a friend’s house, which will strengthen your friendship further. There are also chances of you participating in a social or charitable activity today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)