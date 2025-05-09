Horoscope Today, May 10: Pisces to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 10, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 5:30 pm today. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 4:01 am today after crossing the whole day. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 3:15 pm tonight. Apart from this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 3:15 pm late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 10, 2025, is for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, your luck will support you. All the work of today will be completed easily. Also, you will make a plan for your future and think. Today, most of your time will be spent fulfilling the wishes of family members and friends. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can meet some big businessmen today, which will benefit them in future. Today is a good day for lovemates; a plan to go out somewhere can be made. Your mind will be happy.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Also, you will try to improve your close relationships, in which you will get success. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job are likely to get job offers from a multinational company today. Also, the work of employed people will be appreciated in the office today. You can talk to your child's teacher about his career.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day. There are chances of completing plans made earlier, as well as you can plan new work. Today, you will be full of emotions towards relationships, you may also plan to go out somewhere. People of this zodiac associated with the field of architecture will be honoured in the office today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Today, you will be happy after getting a gift of your choice. Your spouse's advice will prove to be effective in some work.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 8

Cancer

Today all the hard work will be completed. Be a little careful in business matters. Today your friend may come to you to get an important document signed, it would be better to read the document thoroughly before signing. Avoid doing things in a hurry today. You will have to avoid making risky deals in business. People of this zodiac sign who want to buy a new vehicle can buy it today. Today is an auspicious day, and there is a possibility of you getting a discount as well.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 8

Leo

Today, your mind will be on writing work. You may also get an award in college due to your earlier poem. Students of this zodiac sign who want to study abroad. Today is a good day for them to talk to foreign universities about this matter. Also, you will get full support from family and friends. Be careful with money transactions. The more effort you make in any work, the more success you will get in it. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get timely help from your close friend in business, which will keep you happy. For unmarried people of this zodiac, relationships can come today, marriage can also be fixed. The financial side will be stronger than before. For the students of this zodiac, today is the day to concentrate on your studies; the more you work hard, the more success you will achieve. You will be successful at work by getting the blessings of your parents.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 4

Libra

Today your confidence will be high. Today, after completing the work target in the office, the boss will be happy with you and can gift you a useful item. Also, there are chances of you getting new opportunities. Today will be a good day for teachers, you can get promoted today. You will enjoy the weather outside with friends. Also, a plan to watch a movie can be made. Lovemates will give time to themselves, which will strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day. Today, you may spend more money on buying household items. Today, you will get proper employment opportunities. The blessings of your parents will help you reach your destination. You will play an active role in politics. Today, you will be able to face opponents. Today, you will feel tired due to a lot of travel. People of this zodiac need to avoid legal matters today. Newly married couples can plan dinner in a restaurant today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Your energy level will be good. If you work with increased energy, it will be completed in less time. Today, your inner strength will prove to help make the day better in the workplace. Today, beware of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. Changes in the life of your spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The problem at home will be solved soon. Today is an auspicious day to buy furniture. Do not trust any stranger today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you may get scolded by your boss in the office for something. Today is an auspicious day to invest in property. Today, your interest in artistic work will increase. This is the time for students to study with all their hearts. Today, it will be beneficial for you to take advice from friends before working on a new project. Today, you will plan to go on a pilgrimage to religious places. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a relaxing day for you. Today, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in your family life. Today is going to be a very important day for poets of this zodiac sign. Today is an auspicious day for lovemates. Today, you can take your spouse out for a walk. Today will be a beneficial day for businessmen of this zodiac sign. Your work will be completed today with the help of colleagues in the office. Today, people's opinions will prove to be useful for you.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. If people of this zodiac sign want to start new plans today, then do not postpone it and start it. Whatever work you do today, you will be successful in it. People who are employed will get the contribution of their colleagues today. Do not let go of the new opportunities that come your way today. Today, you can go out for a walk with friends. You also have chances of profit in business today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)